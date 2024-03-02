Dragon Ball: Is Android 16 the son of Dr. Gero? Explained

Dragon Ball is a series that is quite known for many different things, and one of them is that the characters rarely stay dead, which has led to a lot of criticism in the fandom. However, one of the few characters who stayed dead and had a massive impact on the Cell saga was Android 16, despite ongoing debate about his origins.

Android 16 was one of several creations by Dr. Gero, a scientist who worked for the Red Ribbon Army and harbored a vendetta against Goku due to the latter's destruction of the organization earlier in the Dragon Ball series. The android's mission was to destroy the Saiyan, although there have been several theories involving this character, one including that he was the dead son of Dr. Gero or based on that person.

Explaining if Android 16 was the son of Dr. Gero in the Dragon Ball series

The theory that Android 16 was based on Dr. Gero's son was a theory that had been in the fandom for many years and was eventually revealed during the Super Hero film in 2022. During one of the HQ meetings in the film, there is an image of Gero, his wife Womi (who was also the inspiration for Android 21), and their son, Gevo, who looks a lot like Android 16.

The film itself is canon in the franchise and confirms that this android was based on the doctor's son, although the reasons are never explained. It is safe to assume that creating Android 16 was Gero's way of coping with losing his son, especially considering that Gevo was confirmed to be a Red Ribbon soldier. Thus, there is a high likelihood that he died while fighting a young Goku.

This adds another layer to Gero's actions in the Cell saga since his motivation to get back at Goku is now rooted in the fall of the Red Ribbon army, his life's work, and his desire to avenge his son. It also makes Android 16's desire to kill the Saiyan all the more tragic since he is a reflection of a man who died fighting Goku so many years ago.

The impact and influence of Android 16 in the story

Android 16 when fighting Semi-Perfect Cell (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that Android 16 is one of the most beloved characters in the Dragon Ball franchise despite the fact that he didn't have a lot of time in the series, appearing only in the Cell saga. However, the character's noble personality, love for nature, and impact on the story have made him someone with a very good legacy in the franchise.

Ironically enough, the biggest moment for Android 16 in the series was dying at the hands of Cell after prompting Gohan to fight for what was right. In that regard, his death seemed like the catalyst that Goku's son needed to fulfill his potential and eventually defeat Cell at the end of the arc.

Furthermore, Android 16 served as a good example that these beings, along with 17 and 18, were not naturally evil. The former exhibited kindness to animals, nature, and even humans. There is also a fan theory that Android 17 decided to protect nature in Super, thanks to his time with 16 in the Cell arc.

Final thoughts

Android 16 has been confirmed to be based on Dr. Gero's son, Gevo, as was revealed in the 2022 Dragon Ball film Super Hero. His son died when fighting Goku since the former was a soldier of the Red Ribbon army.

