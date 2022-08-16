Dragon Ball stole Naruto's ace technique and made it even more overpowered 

Dragon Ball Super fans have seen Goku surpass his limits countless times with new forms like Super Saiyan God and techniques like Ultra Instinct. However, Goku's new "avatar" form is something fans have never seen in the series, and their excitement is natural.

Naruto fans, on the other hand, don't share the same sentiment as they point out that the new technique looks extremely similar to Uchiha's "Susanoo" technique. Very little is known to fans about this new technique of Goku's and while its description and appearance are quite similar to Susanoo in Naruto, the mythological reference goes way back.

Follow along as this article debunks the known facts about Goku's incredible new technique and how Susanoo comes into play in this situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dragon Ball showcases Goku's new technique and Naruto fans believe it's stolen and amped up

Goku's new "Avatar" Technique

In the new issue of Dragon Ball Super, Goku seems to be covered in an avatar made entirely of his "Ki". His energy takes the shape of his physique as he battles Gas. At first glance, this technique may look very similar to Sasuke's Susanoo, which engulfs him in an avatar made with chakra. It acts upon the user's will and attacks on command.

Susanoo's flexibility and incredible defense were key to several of Sasuke's victories in Naruto Shippuden. Goku's technique also seems to engulf him in his Ki and acts upon his will. However, the exact limits of this technique are still unknown to fans as they wait for more information from reputed leakers.

As for the future of this technique, Susanoo can be mastered to increase its overall performance, and the same could be the case for Goku's ability. It's obvious that fans won't see this technique being animated for a long time, but anticipation gets the best of them, and patience isn't an option for most.

Susanoo's Reality

Naruto fans seem to have a sense of entitlement when it comes to techniques showcased in the anime. However, Mythology has always played a part in Naruto's story whether it be in subtle or major ways. Susanoo is another example of a mythological reference in Naruto.

In Japanese mythology, Susanoo is regarded as the storm god, one of the children of Izanagi which is also referred to in Naruto. Amaterasu, the sun goddess, is another famous Uchiha technique in Naruto, and also Susanoo's sibling in Japanese mythology.

Names like Izanagi and Kusanagi are quite familiar to Naruto fans, but very few know about their original inspirations. Thus, feeling entitled over techniques inspired by mythical beings isn't quite logical.

Final Thoughts

The creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama is immensely respected by big names in the manga industry, including Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka of Naruto. Toriyama is regarded as one of the most talented mangakas of all time, and clashes only happen in their respective communities, not between mangakas.

As for Dragon Ball's own supposed implementation of Susanoo, Naruto took inspiration from mythology itself, so logically there shouldn't be any sense of entitlement among fans. Masashi Kishimoto has openly admitted to being inspired by Akira Toriyama's work, and Dragon Ball seems to have an interesting future ahead with Goku's new move.

