Dragon Ball Super: Can Bulla become a Super Saiyan? Explored

Dragon Ball Super saw the birth of Vegeta and Bulma's second child, Bulla. While fans knew about her existence due to Dragon Ball Z's ending and Dragon Ball GT, there is one question that has bugged fans for years and will likely continue to do so: can Bulla transform into a Super Saiyan?

Bulla is Vegeta's second child and only daughter. She was set to be born right before the Zeno Expo. Considering the situation at the time, Whis decided to help Bulma with her labor by using his magic to warp out Bulla from inside her mother. As per the chronology, Bulla later grew up and even attended the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament with her family.

Dragon Ball Super: Does Bulla turn into a Super Saiyan?

Bulla does not turn into a Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Super or in any one of the other Dragon Ball anime. However, given her genetics, she should be very capable of attaining the ascended form.

As explained by the franchise, Saiyans possess S-Cells in their body. The quantity varies depending on the composure of their spirit. One can increase the number of S-Cells in their body by raising their battle power, which inadvertently helps them turn into a Super Saiyan.

Nevertheless, S-Cells are known to be more present in a Saiyan with a gentle nature than one with a violent nature. This is why Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and the Saiyans from Universe 6 were shown to achieve the ascended form easily.

However, that was not the case for Goku and Vegeta, who spent a lot of time raising their battle power to achieve the form. Even so, Goku managed to attain the form years before Vegeta could. This was especially because Goku was gentler than Vegeta.

As for Gohan, Goten, and Trunks, they managed to attain the form much quicker because, firstly, as said, they were gentle in nature; secondly, their battle power was quite high to begin with because they were born to their powerful fathers. This is especially evident when one compares Gohan and Goten.

Gohan managed to become a Super Saiyan when he was 10 years old, that too, after years of vigorous training under Piccolo and Goku. However, Goten managed to become a Super Saiyan at the ripe old age of seven after training under Chi-Chi.

This was because Goku was much stronger, i.e., capable of turning into a Super Saiyan 1.5 (Super Saiyan Third Grade) when he conceived Goten than when he conceived Gohan. Hence, Goten derived more S-Cells from his father when compared to his older brother.

Thus, considering that, just like Gohan, Goten, and Trunks, Bulla is also a half-Saiyan, it should be quite obvious that she also possesses a lot of S-Cells, capable of helping her turn into a Super Saiyan.

Moreover, Vegeta was capable of turning into a Super Saiyan Blue when he conceived her. Thus, she is bound to have more S-Cells than any hybrid in the series during their birth. Thus, if Bulla does train and fight, she could attain the form in the future.

That said, Dragon Ball GT did show Bulla knowing how to fly, fight, and fire blasts in the Baby Saga. Nevertheless, despite her moments, she was never shown to attain the form.

While fans may be left confused about this situation, the real reason why Bulla did not attain Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball GT was because, at the time, the creators weren't sure how a Super Saiyan hair would look on a female Saiyan.

However, with Dragon Ball Super featuring two female Super Saiyans, fans can expect Pan and Bulla to possibly attain the form in the future.