Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 (Manga): Release date, spoilers and more

New chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga series, by Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou, once a month. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 was released on October 20, 2021, with Chapter 78 set to be released on November 19.

Although the wait may be hard, Dragon Ball Super fans will have to wait just a bit longer for Chapter 78.

When will Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 release and where to read the manga

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will be released on November 19, 2021. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will begin with the truth related to Goku's father, Bardock. Goku, Prince of Saiyan, and Granolah are listening to the story of a Legendary Saiyan.

The story began when the Namekian came, and it is disclosed that Bardock is the person who saved the world in the past.

Forty years ago, Namekians and other creatures planted the crop and enjoyed their hard work. At that time in Dragon Ball Super, people had a lot of cereal to eat and they happily shared their lives with each other.

The Namekians and the Cerealians trusted each other. That was until an enemy ship arrived and attacked the Planet Cereal. The enemies destroyed all the crops, plants and conquered the Planet Cereal.

The Namekians and the Cerealians who dared to protest against the cruelty lost their lives in the violence.

The last Namekian, Monato, who lives on Planet Cereal, met the Grand Elder Namekian to get the Dragon Ball. But when the destroyers scattered everything and killed all the survivors with the Elder Namekian, Monato was helpless.

Granolah was too young to understand everything, at the time of these events. His mother arrived when the Saiyans Gorillas chased him, leaving Granolah and his mother as the last Cerealians remaining.

At present, Granolah learned the truth, and Goku also heard it. Monato also reveals the history of the Heeters that attacked the planet and killed Muezl. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 continues from there.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 leaks

Dragon Ball Super fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

