Dragon Ball Super chapter 99 spoilers & raw scans: Cell Max obliterates Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super chapter 99 has been the topic of discussion among fans of the franchise as the current story arc will be coming to an end soon. The manga is adapting the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

With less than a week from chapter 99’s release, spoilers and rough drafts have been making the rounds on the internet. It has given fans some insight into how the illustrators will translate the scenes on a 2D plane. So far, the rough sketches are convincing, but only time will tell whether or not the upcoming chapter will feature noteworthy moments.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga, as well as the upcoming chapter.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 99 showcases sketches from the Cell Max vs Orange Piccolo fight

The images shown above are rough sketches of the ongoing fight taking place between Piccolo and Cell Max. The antagonist seems incredibly strong at the moment and he was unfazed by some of the attacks that Piccolo threw at him. However, the fight is certainly getting intense by the minute.

In the sketches shown, we can see that Piccolo is in his transformed state, also known as Orange Piccolo, even though the illustrations aren't particularly clear.

This transformation in Dragon Ball Super is seen as an evolved version of the Potential Unleashed transformation. The choice of angles used in these sketches are incredible since it gives a ton of dynamism to the ongoing fight scene.

Despite Piccolo’s transformation in chapter 99, he is clearly struggling against Cell Max. This character is incredibly strong since he is able to thwart the Namekian with relative ease. The prime antagonist of this arc is obliterating Piccolo as he is seen flying after being punched by Cell Max.

Assuming the manga is doing a faithful adaptation of the Super Hero movie, fans will need to wait for a few more chapters for the story arc to end. It will most likely end with Piccolo being on the verge of death and Gohan intervening at the very last moment. If this is the case, fans will be introduced to Beast Gohan and the chapter could end on a cliffhanger.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 99 release details

Gohan as seen in the Super series (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 99 is set to release on November 20, 2023. This manga series has a monthly release schedule, unlike most shonen manga titles.

Fans who wish to read the chapter as soon as it releases can do so via Viz. Meanwhile, at any given time, the last three chapters are available for free. To access the older chapters, readers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services. Similarly, fans can also read the manga on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus.

