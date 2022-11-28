Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime comic visual reveals grand plans for Gohan & Piccolo

The release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's new anime comic, which will be a collection of screenshots from the film of the same name, has been announced as December 2, 2022.

A new visual from the cover shows Piccolo and Gohan fighting the androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. This has also piqued people's interest in Piccolo and Gohan's roles in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super arc Super Hero, which will begin serialization on December 21, 2022.

Fans had also questioned the canonical status of the recently released and massively popular film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in which Piccolo and Gohan both played pivotal roles. They have both had their moments in manga and anime, but Goku and Vegeta have recently taken center stage. The next arc is supposed to put them back in the spotlight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super series

Piccolo and Gohan may steal the show as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to be adapted into manga

What happened in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie, and what does it have to do with the upcoming anime comic?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the twenty-first Dragon Ball feature film, is directed by Tetsuro Kodama, produced by Toei Animation, and written by Toriyama. In the film, Commander Red's son, Commander Magenta, who is also the CEO of Red Pharmaceuticals, intends to restore the Red Ribbon Army, which was destroyed by Goku.

Piccolo is attacked by Red Ribbon Army's android named Gamma 2 while Goku and Vegeta are training on Beerus' planet. The remainder of the film follows Piccolo and his former student Gohan on a mission to defend the world from the new Red Ribbon Army.

Fans should not expect any new content to be added to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime comic, as it is a collection of stills from the movie that is being released after the film and right before the manga. However, the new visual and information about the next arc appear to imply that Piccolo and Gohan's transformations in the film are being seriously considered for Dragon Ball Super's future.

What to expect in the next Dragon Ball Super manga arc?

Piccolo as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super's new arc, which is set to begin serialization after a months-long hiatus, is expected to adapt events from the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as well as add a prequel to it. Goten and Trunks will most likely be the focus of this prequel.

Fans are more interested in learning whether Gohan and Piccolo's new transformations from the film will be retained. This means that fans will finally get to see Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo shine after a long time canonically.

Piccolo gradually fell behind the Saiyans in terms of power and almost became obsolete. Fans, however, have been waiting for years to see him back in action. Toriyama himself has stated that both Piccolo and Gohan are now on par with Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super's new arc will most likely take the majority of the events in the film and flesh out Piccolo's two transformations as well as reveal details about the Namekians' relationship with the Dragon God Zalama.

