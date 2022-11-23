Dragon Ball headed to become another Boruto as Goku and Vegeta 'retire'

The new and upcoming arc of Dragon Ball has roused mixed sentiments among fans. While some are glad that Goten and Trunks will be welcomed back to the series after quite some time, others are unhappy with how the manga has handled things.

As it stands, this new Super Hero Arc, taking place before the movie, will feature the two teenagers as superheroes protecting the city. They will be drawn in never-before-seen avatars, clad in familiar costumes. Gohan and Piccolo are also expected to play important roles.

Hype @DbsHype Victory Uchida confirmed on Tamashi Nation livestream that Goten & Trunks will have masks on but they cannot show that to us yet.

The artwork of their new looks has flooded social media over the past couple of days; needless to say, the community seems divided over it.

Dragon Ball looks to be heading to becoming another Boruto

The buzz around the anime community has turned out to be rather intriguing. Fans feel that with the change in the usual "Goku and Vegeta versus X threat" formula, Dragon Ball might be heading towards becoming another Boruto series. They are likely unhappy that the focus is being taken off the show's two main protagonists; in a sense, they are "retiring."

Goku and Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

The origin of this sentiment is certainly understandable since Boruto is the story of Naruto's son. In comparison, Dragon Ball's arc will be all about the sons of Goku and Vegeta. Interestingly, the two mammoth series have quite a bit in common.

Firstly, both series feature incredibly powerful aliens coming to Earth for whatever purpose and being taken on by the protagonist(s). Secondly, the two series showcase a father-son dynamic. Goku and Naruto, the all-powerful fathers, have sons who don't quite hold up but are soon tipped to surpass their parents.

Momoshiki in control of Boruto's body (Image via Studio Bones)

Finally, not exactly a similarity, but rather a "who did it better." Dragon Ball has shown no intention of passing the mantle to the next generation yet, with Goku in the realm of the Gods now and looking to get even stronger. Meanwhile, Boruto successfully did so by nerfing Naruto (Kurama's demise) and boosting Boruto (becoming an Otsutsuki).

Fans worried about the future of their favorite series

Tarnished @Doomsizer59 @DbsHype Ah yes, i remember someone doing same stuff in Z and i also remember how he turned out in case of relevance later in story

The two teenagers' outfits seem similar to that of a certain person. The maker of the outfit made it for him with good intentions, but the whole setup was one to be forgotten. Judging by the watches worn by the two Saiyans, the creator is most likely the same person, but how it turns out is left to be seen.

Mflyboy5 @Mflyboy5 @DbsHype I'll be happy to read more dragon ball but I'm not excited at all about this

Fans took to social media to share their feelings regarding this new change. Certainly, while there were positive reactions, there were also some not-so-positive ones. Despite being excited about the series, fans have pre-judged this particular arc as one that might not be so great.

Some fans seem happy about the pair of Saiyans getting the spotlight and are excited about Goten and Trunks' new appearance and the role they will feature in. "Superheroes" was not a popular concept when first introduced into Dragon Ball, and this time, it is not expected to live up to Super's standards.

Final Thoughts

Goku in his Autonomous Ultra Instinct (Image via Toei Animation)

The current trajectory of Dragon Ball is a little uncertain as the complete details of the new Super Hero Arc are unclear. Gohan and Piccolo's appearance in it could work to appease those discontented, but to what degree remains to be seen.

As for Dragon Ball heading to become another Boruto, that is up for debate. The biggest difference would be Naruto and Goku's time in the limelight. Naruto's is almost up, and Boruto must now use his new Otsutsuki abilities to face the incoming threats.

However, Goku continues to break past his limits and surprise with each new threat, now himself entering the domain of the Gods.

