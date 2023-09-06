Dragon Ball: What is Goku's weakness? The most famous anime character's fears and flaws, explained

Dragon Ball's Goku is quite possibly the most famous anime character, so much so that, if any anime character is known to be the strongest in their series, they are immediately compared to Goku. This has often led fans to the infamous question, "Can he beat Goku, though?" That said, even Goku has a few weaknesses that his opponents could exploit while in a fight.

Although this could come across as shocking to fans, it is true as the Dragon Ball franchise's protagonist has often expressed his fears and flaws. If his opponents happened to know them beforehand, there is a good possibility that they could have defeated him during their fights.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Dragon Ball: What is Goku's biggest weakness?

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's biggest weakness has to be his desire to fight strong opponents and morality. Even when faced with great danger, Goku almost always wants to fight fair against his enemies. This has become evident from the numerous fights Goku has taken part in. He has always fought his opponents by starting slow, in order to prolong the fight as long as possible.

As part of this, despite being the stronger fighter in a battle, Goku has allowed his opponents to keep fighting, rather than defeating them. Some of the most infuriating moments that fans witnessed were when Goku allowed Vegeta and Frieza to escape after he defeated them.

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Vegeta later became a good person and Frieza helped Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power, Goku's decision at the time did not make sense as he only allowed them to run away so that he could fight them later on his own.

Fans witnessed another infuriating event when Goku gave Perfect Cell a Senzu bean before his fight against his son Gohan. While the reason why he did that is because he trusted his son to defeat Cell, there was no reason to make the fight fair for a villain who had killed countless people.

Goku and Zeno as seen in Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku was also the person because of whom Zeno decided to organize the Tournament of Power. If things had gone the wrong way, there was a chance for all eight Universes that took part in the tournament to have gotten wiped away. Hence, Goku's biggest weakness has to be his morality and need to fight strong opponents.

What is Goku's biggest fear?

As ridiculous as it may sound, Goku's biggest fear is needles. He has fought the most dangerous foes in his Universe and has gone up against a God of Destruction to save his planet. However, he wasn't afraid of any of them, and neither did he back down fighting them. But an injection is where he draws the line.

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After Goku and the Z fighters' victory against Frieza in Dragon Ball Z, Goku was hospitalized, with bandages all over him. However, the moment he saw a needle, he started panicking and had to be held down by multiple nurses. Even then, the only way the doctor was able to give him the injection was when he got distracted by Chi-Chi's words.

