Dragon Ball: Zeno is YOU, quite literally

While it has been some time since Dragon Ball Super anime ended, fans certainly might not have forgotten about the supreme ruler of all the Multiverse - Zeno. Despite being the most powerful being in the franchise, the character is almost childlike, leading fans to wonder about the mysteries surrounding the character.

The character made his first appearance during the Universe 6 arc and was immediately declared the strongest character in the series. That said, why would the creator Akira Toriyama create such a character, who was stated to be strong but looked quite weak?

Dragon Ball Super: Akira Toriyama must have created Zeno to represent his fans

As per a popular Dragon Ball fan theory called the "Zeno Theory," series creator Akira Toriyama may have created Grand Zeno to represent the Dragon Ball fandom.

In the anime, fans witnessed the two Zenos erasing universes as easily as switching off a television or a phone. Moreover, they did not seem to hold any empathy about the same. Things seemed much worse when the two Zenos were seen playing a game where they were destroying planets while no one stopped them.

Grand Zeno as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This quite literally showcased that the supreme ruler of all the Multiverse was free to do whatever he liked with no consequences.

It was even stated in the anime how previously there were 18 universes, but Zeno erased six of them because there were too many of them. The same reason was given when the Tournament of Power was announced as the two Zeno considered 12 universes to be way too many.

The two Zeno as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Zeno, as declared, is the strongest character in the franchise, there was no need for him to be shown as a ruthless character with nearly no empathy. Hence, it can be assumed that Akira Toriyama must have created the character to represent his series' target audience, i.e., young boys. Similar to the series' target audience, Zeno also has the urge to have fun and play games with no consequences.

However, that is not the case when it comes to Goku. Despite not listening to anyone's pleas, Zeno almost always listened to Goku. Hence, given that Goku is showcased as a beacon of goodness in the series, Toriyama must have created Zeno to nurture his audience in such a way that they always pick the good side, hoping to be similar to Son Goku or "become friends with him."

Son Goku and Grand Zeno as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Another hint toward Zeno representing the Dragon Ball fandom is in the final episode of the Dragon Ball Super anime. After the end of the Tournament of Power, Zeno is seen asking Goku if he would visit him again. To this, Goku responds to him that he will certainly meet him. Given that it was the anime's final episode, it was thought to be Goku symbolically telling the audience that he will return one day.

With this, Toei Animation may have also hinted that the Dragon Ball Super anime would return soon. While the series has released two movies as part of the franchise, fans are eagerly waiting for the anime's second part to be released. Hopefully, fans will get a much better confirmation of Zeno's true identity in the anime's second part.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.