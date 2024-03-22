Dragon Ball: Why did Dr. Gero hate Goku so much? The two's history explained

Dragon Ball is arguably the best entryway for a normal person to enter the anime/manga world, as it offers an easy-to-understand story and likable characters. This makes it not only a good recommendation for newbies but also one of the best Shounen anime/manga of all time.

Dragon Ball Z is a much more popular series than the original series as it sat well with modern anime fans and featured a flashy animation style, which most anime fans prefer. This series also introduced a sinister character named Dr. Gero, the creator of all androids that threatened the Earth.

He held immense hatred for the series' protagonist, Son Goku, but fans seemed to be confused as to why this was. This goes back to the original series, in which Gero was part of the Red Ribbon Army, and Goku was the lone tiger who took care of this organization.

Explaining the reason why Dr. Gero hates Goku so much in Dragon Ball Z

The sign of the Red Ribbon Army (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Gero hated Goku so much because he was responsible for destroying the entire Red Ribbon Army. The former was the brains behind this evil organization, as he created all the androids of the Red Ribbon Army.

After Goku defeated this organization, Gero escaped and went into hiding in his secret laboratory, located on the mountainside of the North City. He planned an act of revenge against the Saiyan.

Dr. Gero as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Gero was an evil scientist introduced during the Androids Saga of Dragon Ball Z. He was the creator of all the androids that endangered humanity later in the series. Gero turned his body into an android, naming himself Android 20. He attacked the city where Goku was with some androids. However, Vegeta defeated him, and he decided to retreat.

When he returned to his laboratory, he decided to awaken his strongest creations, Android 17 and 18. Ironically, they killed their creator as soon as they regained their senses. These two later awakened Android 16, who was also the son of Gero.

Commander Black (left) and Commander Red (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

The Red Ribbon Army is a criminal organization introduced during the Dragon Ball series. There were several leaders of this organization, but on the front, Commander Red and Commander Black were the leaders of the Red Ribbon Army.

The organization held incredible potential, as Bulma once claimed that even the world's whole army couldn't do anything against them. The Red Ribbon Army aimed to capture all the dragon balls and wished for world domination. Unfortunately, one of their leaders, Commander Red, had another wish: to get taller, as he had a complex regarding his height.

When Commander Black heard about this, he killed Red, and the organization was renamed Black Ribbon Army. This was also when Goku infiltrated his organization through its army headquarters. He killed Commander Black while destroying the army, and after their leader's death, the rest of the army ran away, and the organization disbanded.

