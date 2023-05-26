Dragon Raja anime: where to watch, plot, cast, and more

Since its initial release, the Dragon Raja anime has grown in popularity and is currently one of the most well-liked fantasy adventures donghua. The Dragon Raja anime, also known as Long Zu, which debuted on August 19, 2022, tells the story of Lu Mingfei, an ordinary and unlucky high school student.

However, since the first season of the Dragon Raja anime ended in November 2022, there are now questions about the release of the second season; however, before that, there are those who wanted to know where to watch the first season of the anime and learn more about the plot.

Fortunately, there is a completely legal way for Dragon Raja anime fans to catch up on its first season. Furthermore, the series has an extremely engaging plot, which current viewers frequently praise on social media sites.

Viewers can watch the Dragon Raja anime on iFlix and other streaming services

The first season of the Dragon Raja anime debuted on August 19, 2022, and ended on November 25, 2022. The anime is based on Jiang Nan's Chinese novel series of the same name. The Dragon Raja anime consists of 17 episodes, each based on the first book in the series.

On August 19, 2022, the first three episodes of the anime were released on the QQ VIP streaming service, and since Dragon Raja is a Chinese production, the new episodes initially aired on Chinese television. However, viewers can access Tencent Video Client in some regions to watch the anime, but they must pay the minimum subscription fee for the service.

In addition, other services, like the Malaysian video-on-demand service iFlix, which is both free and subscription-based, also include the anime in their list of shows. The first nine episodes of the anime will be available to watch without charge for the services, but additional subscriptions are required. However, the platform only has a total of 12 episodes. Platforms like Bilibili, which is available in some regions, list the anime series among their offerings and let users watch the show there.

The Dragon Raja is an animated Chinese donghua programme created by Studio GARDEN in collaboration with Tencent Penguin Pictures, who are in charge of the anime's distribution. On August 8, 2020, the first animated preview of the show's concept aired, and on August 8, 2021, a second preview was made public.

After that, a third teaser was released, along with regular updates featuring character designs, production sketches, and behind-the-scenes videos, before the anime itself was made public.

Synopsis of the Dragon Raja anime

The anime follows Lu Mingfei, who never expected to live an extraordinary life. Lu Mingfei is initially portrayed as an ordinary and unfortunate high school student. He was content with his average achievements and proud of his Starcraft talent. But everything changes when he receives an unexpected scholarship to Cassell College in Chicago.

Furthermore, it appeared to be too good to be true. But he has no idea that accepting the offer will only be the beginning of the rest of his life and that once he learns about the dragons, the college's anonymity will be the least of his concerns. It will be interesting to see how his life develops at this Chicago college.

Here is how the series is described by Garden, the studio which is behind the production of the anime.

"An ordinary and unlucky high school student, Lu Mingfei, one day received an admission letter from Kassel College, a foreign private university. After hesitating and hesitating, Lu Mingfei decided to find out."

It continues:

"So far, he has stepped into the world where the "Dragon" exists, his life has undergone earth-shaking changes, and he has embarked on the journey of ‘slaying the dragon."

Dragon Raja anime's cast

The Dragon Raja anime has a large ensemble cast, including Xiaoning Zhou as Mingze Lu and Jinwen Chen as Mingfei Lu. Jinwen Chen is well-known for works such as Rainbow Sea Fly High and Legend of Exorcism.

In addition, Wenxiao He plays Motong Chen, Chenzhang Taikang plays Zihang Chu, Weiyi Yun plays Caesare Gattuso, Wangzhi Zhangsi plays Finger Von Frings, Xi Zheng plays Hilbert Ron Anjou, and Ruoban Liu plays Masashi Toyama.

Wenxiao is an actress who has appeared in Genshin Impact and Left-Hand Layup!, while Chenzhang Taikang has appeared in Thousands of Worlds and I'm Joybo. Weiyi Yun is famous for The Land of Miracles, and Xi Zheng is famous for The Adventures of Wei Bao Bao, Legend of Deification. Finally, Ruoban Liu is well-known for The Land of Miracles and Goodbye Monster.

The cast also includes Chenyang Fu as Lieche Yuan, Shuxin Wan as Selma, Yumeng Zhang as Aki Sakatoku, and Huilin Zhang as Norma Lawens. In addition, Lu Li plays Manyin, Sicen Liu plays Sheng Ye, Xianer plays Susie, and Zhao Yi plays Mance Rundstedt.

Updates on Dragon Raja season 2

In 2022, at the Tencent Video Animation annual conference, the second season of the Chinese donghua television programme Dragon Raja was made public. The conference unveiled a teaser and gave attendees an advance look at all of the new content from Tencent Penguin Pictures that will be released in 2023.

Aside from that, it is unknown when the Dragon Raja anime's second season will be broadcast on television in 2023. The second season is anticipated to have the same cast as the first season and be accessible on the same streaming services. However, until then, viewers can catch up on the anime's first season.

