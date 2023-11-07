Edens Zero manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Edens Zero manga, written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, is an interesting science fiction series that has garnered immense popularity and sold over 5 million copies worldwide. This incredible success has even led to its adaptation into an anime television series that spans almost two years. The Edens Zero manga is known for its thrilling action, heartwarming scenes, and breathtaking illustrations.

Edens Zero manga follows Shiki, a boy raised by robots on a theme park planet. He dreams of making friends and exploring the universe. When he meets Rebecca and Happy, he sets out to find Mother, the creator of the cosmos. This popular manga showcases the themes of friendship, family, and finding a place in the world.

Edens Zero manga is available to read on Amazon Kindle, Comixology, and other platforms

Shiki. Rebecca, and Happy as shown in anime (Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

Fans can enjoy the Edens Zero manga on various platforms, such as Comixology, Kodansha USA website, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Kindle. Additionally, physical copies of the manga are also available on Barnes & Noble, Right Stuf Anime, and Amazon.

Edens Zero manga made its debut in June 2018 in the Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Since then, it has been consistently serialized in the magazine, with fresh chapters hitting the shelves every week. As of September 14, 2023, a total of twenty-eight tankōbon volumes of this manga have been published in Japan.

Expand Tweet

The manga is also released digitally in six other languages around the world alongside its release in Japan. These languages include English, French, Chinese, Korean, Thai, and German. Kodansha USA holds the license to publish the series in English for readers in North America.

The Edens Zero anime, directed by Yūji Suzuki and produced by J.C.Staff studio, made its debut in April 2021 and concluded in October 2021. It was initially aired on Nippon TV and various other Japanese channels. Global streaming rights for the series were acquired by Netflix, which made it available for viewers worldwide. Fans can now enjoy the anime on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

The plot of Edens Zero manga

A still from Edens Zero manga (Image via Kodansha)

Edens Zero follows the story of a boy named Shiki Granbell, who resides on an abandoned theme park planet alongside robots. His greatest desire is to forge friendships with individuals beyond the borders of his planet, and his wish comes true when he encounters Rebecca Bluegarden and her robotic feline companion, Happy. United together, they embark on a journey to explore the vastness of the universe and seek out Mother, the revered goddess of the cosmos.

Throughout their adventure, Shiki and his companions find themselves with new acquaintances, encounter more challenges, and learn about their surroundings. They also come to realize that the universe is home to diverse individuals and creatures.

In the series, a significant conflict arises as Shiki battles against Ziggy, an entity with the intention of obliterating humanity. Ziggy, who used to be Shiki's companion, has succumbed to the influence of forces. Determined to put an end to Ziggy's path, Shiki is willing to make sacrifices, even if it means losing his own life in the process.

What to expect from the series?

The cast of Edens Zero (Image via Studio J.C. Staff)

Fans of the Edens Zero manga can expect more of what they love, including thrilling action, heartwarming moments, and great artwork. The series is undergoing a major arc, where the stakes have never been higher. Shiki and his companions will confront their trials while relying on each other like never before.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to delving further into the world of Edens Zero and discover its numerous inhabitants. Mashima has introduced a fascinating ensemble of characters, each possessing their own stories and motivations. As the series progresses, we will uncover more about their pasts and how they contribute to the overarching narrative.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.