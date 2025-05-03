My Hero Academia has never hesitated to explore the shadowy aspects of hero society, and Endeavor's storyline is one of its most emotionally rich. As the No. 1 hero, his story isn't only about power or status—it's about confronting the hurt he inflicted and the heritage he tained.

Endeavor's attempt at redemption demonstrates a man keenly recognizing that his sins cannot be erased. He tries to make amends out of acceptance, not hope, knowing forgiveness is never going to happen, particularly from the people he most needs it from, especially his family. Yet, he persists, for it's the only path left to him. This makes his journey interesting but also painfully real, which proves that remorse is not always followed by redemption.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga/anime.

How Endeavor seeking atonement won't wash away his sins in My Hero Academia, explained

Endeavor as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Endeavor seeking atonement won’t wash away his sins in My Hero Academia because nothing can reverse the harm he caused his family. As a father, he was abusive, heartless, and fixated on making the perfect successor to exceed All Might. His son, Toya, was pushed to self-destruction and became the villain Dabi partly due to Endeavor's neglect and strict expectations.

His wife Rei was mentally shattered by his pressure. His other kids, Shoto, Fuyumi, and Natsuo, were left to be raised in a broken home. Atonement, here, cannot undo the emotional scarring. The wounds linger, regardless of how much Endeavor insists on making things right.

What makes Endeavor's character compelling is his cold realism. He doesn't ask for forgiveness because he knows it may never happen. Instead, he seeks to take responsibility in the only way he can—by transforming himself and taking credit for what he has done.

Endeavor training Shoto (Image via Bones)

The manner in which he continues to be there, especially for Shoto, and attempts to mend the Todoroki family despite their pain, indicates a man who recognizes that apologies aren't the solution. He does not try to make his children forget. He doesn't demand their love. That silent understanding—that he is doing this for them and not for himself—makes his character feel painfully real.

But accepting his past and behaving differently in the present doesn't remove the fact that he once thought of his family as tools for his ambition. His past behavior didn't hurt feelings—it molded lives. Toya's evolution into Dabi is proof of that.

Even as Endeavor serves to keep the public safe and stands up for what's right, his worst failures are on a personal level, and nothing his heroics can fix that. To be a better man today doesn't erase being a monstrous man yesterday.

Endeavor as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

That's why atonement alone isn't sufficient. In My Hero Academia, Endeavor's actions represent the weight of legacy and the burden of regret. In other redemption stories where forgiveness provides closure, Endeavor's arc is intentionally kept open.

His family, especially Natsuo and Rei, retains anger and pain. Shoto is ready to move on, but the healing is long and incomplete. That dynamic reminds us that some wounds do not heal, even with effort.

The phrase “I’m not looking for forgiveness. just atonement” captures the core of this tragedy. Endeavor has stopped expecting peace or affection in return. He accepts that he’ll likely die with those sins still marking his name. Yet, he continues to try, facing his consequences not with pride, but with grim acceptance. That’s not enough to make him a good man. It just makes him human.

Final thoughts

Shoto and Endeavor (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia doesn’t let Endeavor off the hook. His arc isn't about cleaning his slate, but about dragging that slate behind him and still deciding to press on.

He will never be able to escape what he's done—and neither will the people he's harmed. Atonement might grant some redemption, but it won't erase his sins. And that's precisely what makes his narrative so brutally real.

