Is Overhaul now Quirkless in My Hero Academia? Explained

People who have watched or seen My Hero Academia are likely to ask the question "Is Overhaul now Quirkless?" because of the way the story plays out. After the events of his main arc in the series, Kai Chisaki is largely put on the back burner and doesn't have a major role to play in any events moving forward. This makes it easy to forget his state of affairs after everything he went through.

Ad

Once Overhaul was defeated by Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and the Pro Heroes, Tomura Shigaraki removed his arms, thus rendering Kai Chisaki Quirkless for the remainder of My Hero Academia. This explains why the character didn't play a role in the story afterward, as he was powerless to influence it in any way, especially considering the damage his sanity suffered because of what he went through in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Ad

Trending

How Overhaul lost his Quirk in My Hero Academia

Overhaul as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

As most fans of the series know, Kai Chisaki, most commonly known as Overhaul, was the leader of the Shie Hassaikai and sought to take control of the criminal overlord to bring the yakuza back to the top. This was shown early in his main arc when he killed one of Tomura Shigaraki's allies, Magne, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

During this arc, he was attacked by the professional heroes and had to deal with the main duo of Mirio Togata and Izuku "Deku" Midoriya since they wanted to rescue Eri from him. However, after being defeated by the protagonist and taken by the authorities, Shigaraki and his men cornered him, and the villain removed Overhaul's arms, thus rendering him Quirkless.

Overhaul's localized Quirk Factor, explained

Overhaul as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

The question "Is Overhaul now Quirkless in My Hero Academia?" makes a lot of sense when considering that Tomura Shigaraki removed his arms by the end of the former's main arc. As mentioned earlier, yes, Overhaul, for all intents and purposes, is now a Quirkless man as of this writing in the series.

Ad

That is why he doesn't influence any event in the story in any meaningful way because he no longer has the power to contribute to the main conflict in any manner. His Quirk is localized in his arms, and without them, he can no longer execute his Overhaul ability due to the lack of connection to his hands.

Some fans have theorized that he could perhaps get prosthetics, as seen with the case of Mirko during the events of the final arc. However, since there is no biological connection, it would be impossible for him to get his powers back.

Ad

Final thoughts

It's understandable that people who have read or seen My Hero Academia ask the question, "Is Overhaul now Quirkless?" when considering that the story puts the character on the back burner after his main storyline. However, the series makes it quite clear that he doesn't have his Quirk anymore, and the prospect of prosthetics won't fix that.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More