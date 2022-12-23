EVE releases teaser for Chainsaw Man cour 1 finale's ending theme, "Fight Song"

With the Chainsaw Man anime’s first-cour set to come to an end on Tuesday, fans are looking back on how exceptional and special the series has been throughout its first 12 episodes. One of the most unique aspects of the anime’s production was the choice to give each episode its own distinct ending theme song and visuals.

Without a doubt, it has become one of the most exciting aspects of the adaptation for fans everywhere. Likewise, the posted teaser for Chainsaw Man’s final ending theme song by the performing artist, EVE, has caused quite a stir in the series’ community since the group posted it to their Twitter page.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Chainsaw Man ending theme news.

EVE’s teaser for Chainsaw Man’s final ending theme builds hype in best way possible

On Tuesday, December 20, Japanese performing group EVE posted a short video to their YouTube channel, which was then shared on Twitter. It seemingly teases their song, Fight Song, which is set to be the ending theme for the upcoming finale of the first cour of the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation.

The teaser is 20 seconds long and features garbled audio at the beginning, which may or may not be from the official song. It features a stereo sitting on a table in the middle of a fancy-looking room. Distorted audio plays until a hand pauses the music and flips the tape around. As the hand hits play, the teaser ends, with a date and time of December 28 at 7 PM (19:00) appearing.

With EVE being a Japanese music group, the time likely refers to December 28 at 7 PM Japanese Standard Time. This would translate to sometime in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, December 28 for most international viewers. It’s also worth noting that the teased date and time seem to be a few hours before the first-cour finale’s premiere on Japanese syndication.

Fans are quite excited to hear the upcoming song, with the trailer clearly succeeding in building hype for the series. While some may find it strange to release a teaser trailer for a song, it’s likely the hype behind the song being the final ending theme for the series’ first cour that is driving such decisions.

In any case, fans are incredibly excited to both see how the series’ first cour ends, as well as hear the final ending theme by EVE. Following the series’ dominant run throughout the Fall 2022 season, there’s arguably no better way to go out.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes