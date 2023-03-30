Every My Hero Academia character who can resist Shinso's brainwashing

Alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming issue of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series were released on Wednesday, March 29. During the majority of the issue, fans saw the focus change to All For One's challenges rather than Fumikage Tokoyami and Gigantomachia.

Per the alleged spoilers and raw scans, fans also learned something interesting about Gigantomachia’s personality and overall strength of both body and mind. While Gigantomachia does receive some outside help in this feat of strength, he nevertheless performs it, assuming the aforementioned alleged spoiler information to be true.

If the alleged spoiler information is to be believed, fans will see Gigantomachia join one of the most exclusive clubs in all of My Hero Academia. Follow along as this article fully breaks down every My Hero Academia character who can resist Hitoshi Shinso’s brainwashing Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 spoilers claim Gigantomachia is able to break free of Shinso’s Brainwashing Quirk

Izuku Midoriya

As fans saw earlier on in the My Hero Academia story, Izuku Midoriya was able to resist Hitoshi Shinso’s Brainwashing Quirk during the U.A. Sports Festival arc. The two found themselves fighting one-on-one in some of the festival’s final events, with Shinso’s capabilities being completely unknown, given his being a General Course student.

As a result, Midoriya accidentally slipped into Shinso’s Brainwashing without realizing it when he first responded to his opponent. While he was brainwashed, he could still mentally process and understand what was happening, showing some inherent signs of resistance. Similarly, his own Quirk, One For All, also provided even more resistance to Shinso’s Brainwashing Quirk.

Midoriya was able to call upon the power and spirits of previous One For All users to free him. The users caused Midoriya’s finger to slightly twitch while using the Quirk’s power, which created a massive impact at point-blank range relative to Midoriya. This allowed him to break free of Shinso’s power, cementing him as the first My Hero Academia character able to resist it.

Gigantomachia

Rukasu @RukasuMHA We then see that Kirishima protected Shinso from AFO's big attack. Shinso says that this is the second time someone has resisted brainwashing, the first being Midoriya. He says that because even while being controlled, Machia kept talking about his anger at being betrayed #MHA384 We then see that Kirishima protected Shinso from AFO's big attack. Shinso says that this is the second time someone has resisted brainwashing, the first being Midoriya. He says that because even while being controlled, Machia kept talking about his anger at being betrayed #MHA384

The series’ latest entrant to that exclusive club, according to alleged spoilers and raw scans for chapter 384, is none other than Gigantomachia. As fans saw in chapter 383 and other recent official releases for the series, Shinso was able to put Gigantomachia under control of his Brainwashing Quirk via his Persona Chords.

Shinso’s Persona Chords allowed him to mimic All For One’s voice, which then tricked Gigantomachia into responding to who he thought was his master. This put Gigantomachia under Shinso’s control where they then arrived at the battlefield where All For One was. All For One subsequently used a shockwave to try and break Gigantomachia free from Shinso’s control.

While the aftermath of this choice wasn’t as beneficial as All For One was likely hoping, he nevertheless does successfully free Gigantomachia from Shinso’s control. Combined with the fact that Gigantomachia is said to be resistant enough to have shared his anger about being betrayed while under Shinso's control, he becomes just the second person thus far to resist Shinso’s Quirk.

