Everything One Piece fans should know about Sora

Sora only made a brief flashback appearance during the Whole Cake Island arc in the One Piece series. However, it turns out that the matriarch of the Vinsmoke family has a significant role to play in the storyline. Despite her death, Sora's influence in the series is still prevalent with her son, Sanji.

She is the reason why Sanji is so kindhearted, and for that reason alone, the One Piece community should be appreciative of her.

Her name recently came up in chapter discussions for the current arc. While she hasn't appeared in the storyline for years now, some readers believe that Sora could be relevant again.

With that in mind, here's a brief reminder of why she's important in the One Piece series.

Sora was the queen of the Germa Kingdom

Sometime in the past, Sora ended up marrying Vinsmoke Judge and bore five of his children. This made her queen of the Germa Kingdom, a powerful military force and former nation under the World Government. Sora had the following children in the One Piece series:

Ichiji

Niji

Sanji

Yonji

Reiju

Despite her royal status, she didn't really have that much power to begin with. Judge wanted to modify his children with genetic enhancements. His main goal was to turn them into efficient killing machines.

Sora objected but was overruled by Judge himself. She was then forced to undergo a surgical process that would remove her children's emotional capacity.

She gave up her life to save her children

At one point during her operation, Sora consumed a drug in a desperate attempt to humanize the unborn children. However, it only worked for Sanji, since the rest of them suppressed their emotions. Sora also destroyed her own health in the process.

Sora spent the remainder of her years in a hospital bed, constantly looking after Sanji during his childhood. She died 13 years before the One Piece storyline. However, she was happy that Sanji was still human, unlike the rest of his siblings.

Her kindness paid off several years later in the Whole Cake Island arc. When the Big Mom Pirates were about to assassinate the Vinsmoke family, Sanji ended up saving their lives. He didn't have to, but his kindhearted nature compelled him to do so.

Is Sora relevant in the current story?

akari🥀 @jjbixch_ So recent spoilers from ch 1062 states that the girl is not the real vegapunk(which is somehow obvious). The theory of that girl being "Sora" might be real tho #ONEPIECE 1062 #ONEPIECE So recent spoilers from ch 1062 states that the girl is not the real vegapunk(which is somehow obvious). The theory of that girl being "Sora" might be real tho👀 #ONEPIECE1062 #ONEPIECE

One Piece Chapter 1061 introduced a young woman claiming to be Vegapunk himself. Interestingly, she does have a slight resemblance to Sora. However, it turns out that Vegapunk has multiple bodies. It's unclear whether or not this young woman is based off Sora in any way.

Vegapunk used to work alongside Judge when they were part of the MADS organization. It should be noted that Germa 66 has an ongoing cover story in the current arc. There is a strong possibility that Sora might show up in a flashback, since Vegapunk had to know her at some point.

In any case, One Piece manga readers should definitely tune into the current arc. Perhaps a flashback will provide more insight into Sora. It would be interesting to see if Vegapunk had anything to do with the drug that cost Sora her life.

