Failure Frame episode 8 review: Touka's character development shines in a plot-heavy installment

In Failure Frame episode 8, fans were given an absolute treat in what is undoubtedly one of the most impressive episodes yet from a narrative- and character-centric perspective. Officially released on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the installment lacked action as many before it had, but is the first to jump the shark in terms of doing enough narratively to make up for it.

Likewise, Failure Frame episode 8 excels in a few key areas, with character development and introduction being a significant one. The installment also does a great job of balancing this character-centric focus with plot advancement, and while the lack of action is still a negative, enough is done otherwise to make up for it.

Failure Frame episode 8 review: Touka’s development, good focus on new characters, and new enemies are the positives

One of the key areas in which Failure Frame episode 8 makes up for its lack of action is by promising a veritable tour de force of action sequences in the upcoming installment. This also speaks to the narrative setup the episode achieves, introducing the leader of the Curse Users of Ashint, Muaji. Likewise, the episode ends by teasing that Touka and Seras are about to fight off Muaji and his forces.

While episode 8 doesn’t give any particular depth to Muaji’s character, the effort of setting up a new antagonist is still commendable. Especially at this point in a season, many anime series would instead slow things down as they build into whatever the final 2-3 episodes will cover. Yet here, Touka is instead getting a new enemy who is implicitly smart enough to earn his respect. This is also an extremely shrewd narrative move which likewise intensifies the cliffhanger.

Failure Frame episode 8 also formally introduces Eve Speed’s daughter–adjacent Lisbeth, expanding on her origins and profile while also giving development to Eve herself. While there is a combination of showing and telling here, there’s more of the former than the latter which makes for a more natural endearment to her. Likewise, Lisbeth’s formal introduction is done independently of Eve, which helps to naturally endear fans to her more than otherwise.

Yet when it comes to character development, protagonist Touka Mimori rightfully shines the brightest here, primarily via his handling of Lisbeth’s former employer. It’s a great scene which highlights how he’s a truly perfect antihero, bolstered by Eve and Seras’ commentary on him being a good person. It’s done well enough to emphasize that while he is cunning and prioritizes himself above all else, he is still intrinsically motivated to be a good person.

Failure Frame episode 8 specifically does a great job of showing this by giving him an emotional connection to Lisbeth’s situation. The two suffered the same style of abuse as children, and it likewise clearly motivates Touka in the way he goes about killing Lisbeth’s abuser. This scene also helps to emphasize that he’s conscious of his antihero tendencies, which adds further depth and agency to his character making it all the more impressive overall.

The episode also does a great job of balancing these new introductions and character-centric moments with legitimate plot development in both the short- and long-term. While the amount isn’t exactly record-setting, for lack of a better term, the series’ dedication to its narrative in an era where many isekai anime phone it in is deserving of praise. Furthermore, how engaging this plot development serves to be is equally deserving of commendation.

Beyond this, there’s nothing Failure Frame episode 8 does particularly well, but plenty that they do adequately so. Voice acting continues to be solid, but nothing so exceptional to specifically point out. While there isn’t much dynamic animation in this installment, what is present is smooth and consistent. Likewise, there are no frames presenting major issues with details, perspective, or any other visual aspect which could be rightfully critiqued.

Failure Frame episode 8 review: A lack of action is the only major negative

Failure Frame episode 8review (Image via Seven Arcs)

All that being said, the lack of action in the anime’s eighth outing is still worthy of critique considering some of the above could’ve been cut or shortened. Although the episode’s use of its time was justifiable and impactful, there are some specific scenes which could’ve been cut to allow for a brief glimpse of action. A key example is the intro sequence which sees Touka and Seras recounting Eve’s situation and their plan.

A portion of the scene was a repeat of the last episode, and easily could’ve been replaced with a well-animated, 60-plus second focus on the colosseum’s fighters as the pair talked. Instead, fans got shots of them walking around the city together which added nothing of significance or value to the episode. Failure Frame episode 8’s action cliffhanger likewise could’ve been intensified by fans’ anticipation of gladiatorial action throughout the episode until its end.

It’s worth emphasizing once again that what sets episode 8’s lack of action apart from that of other episodes is that it makes meaningful use of time that otherwise would’ve gone to action. In this regard, it’s much more excusable than other fight-free releases, but still deserves a certain degree of critique here considering some padding choices made.

Failure Frame episode 8 review: Final thoughts

While Failure Frame episode 8 does continue the lull of action the series has fallen into, it’s easily the most justifiable entry to do so considering what else is achieved. Significant character development that is almost universal, short- and long-term plot development, and introduction of new allies and enemies alike are jam-packed into a clean 23-minute release.

Likewise, although the installment isn’t perfect, it’s one of the best episodes of the series to be released thus far, of the same tier as episode 6 which saw Touka kill Civit Gartland. While the eighth episode arguably falls short of its peer for not being as tense or action-packed, it has the advantage of doing significantly more narratively. In any case, these are likely the best two episodes of the Summer 2024 anime series yet.

