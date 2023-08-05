Fena: Pirate Princess season 2: Will the anime be renewed? Explained

Fena: Pirate Princess is a captivating Japanese anime television series created by Production I.G that also featured on Adult Swim's Toonami block. The show premiered on August 15, 2021, and delighted audiences with its thrilling storyline through 12 gripping episodes.
The show revolved around the captivating tale of Fena Houtman, a brave young orphan girl. Determined to break free from a life of enslavement, she embarked on a transformative journey to unveil her true identity and unravel the mysteries of her past.
Both critics and audiences have, from time to time, showered the show with positive reviews, praising its mesmerizing animation, exhilarating action sequences, and well-developed characters.
All we know about the renewal status of Fena: Pirate Princess for season 2
Unfortunately, despite the fervent anticipation of loyal fans, it has been officially confirmed that there will not be a second season of the much loved anime series.
Jason DeMarco, co-creator of Toonami, took to his official Twitter account on January 29, 2022, to deliver this disappointing news. Crunchyroll later corroborated this announcement, stating their lack of interest in producing another installment of the beloved show.
Plot of Fena: Pirate Princess
Fena: Pirate Princess took place in an alternative 18th-century setting, revolving around Fena Houtman, a young orphan girl raised in a brothel. She harbored dreams of breaking free from her life of enslavement and discovering her true identity.
On a fateful day, she found herself rescued by a band of pirates under the charming and magnetic leadership of Captain Yuki. Intrigued, Fena joined their crew, embarking on a journey to discover the long-concealed treasure belonging to her family while unraveling the mysteries that shrouded her past.
Throughout their adventure, Fena and her comrades confronted numerous obstacles including rival buccaneers, perilous sea creatures, and the formidable British Empire.
Cast and team behind Fena: Pirate Princess season 1
The talented voice actors in the cast list of Fena: Pirate Princess brought their skills to portray the anime characters. Asami Seto took on the role of Fena Houtman, the series' protagonist. Ryota Suzuki lent his voice to Yukimaru Sanada, while Takahiro Sakurai portrayed Shitan. Aoi Yūki breathed life into Karin, and Enju was voiced by Gen Satō.
In Fena: Pirate Princess, Manabu Muraji portrayed the character of Salman. The talented ensemble of voice actors, including Muraji, brought life to this captivating story with their remarkable performances and captivating storytelling.
The series was helmed by Kazuto Nakazawa, acclaimed for directing the anime film Genius Party Beyond: Moondrive and the Netflix hit B: The Beginning. Asako Kuboyama, made contributions for writing the script. Yuki Kajiura, renowned for composing music in esteemed anime series like Sword Art Online and Fate/Zero, lent her musical talent to the series.
Despite being popular and critically acclaimed, Fena: Pirate Princess will not return for a second season. The show's co-creator and Crunchyroll have confirmed their lack of interest in producing another season. Fans must find satisfaction with the 12 episodes already produced and hold onto hope that the creators might revisit the world of Fena in the future.
