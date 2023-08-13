Forget the live-action, One Piece on-ice has fans swooning

A unique ice show named One Piece on-ice has recently been organized, which brings to life the events of the Arabasta arc from Eiichiro Oda’s manga. The series of performances began on August 11, 2023, in Yokohama and is set to start in Nagoya on September 2, 2023.

The cast of this show features characters such as Luffy, Zoro, Jinbe, Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Chopper, Robin, and Nefertari Vivi, among others. However, it appears like Sanji, rather than any of the more popular characters, has stolen the spotlight this time.

The franchise has had a great run in recent times with the global popularity of One Piece Film: Red, the overall success of the Egghead arc of the manga, the recent popularity of the Gear 5 episodes that have been breaking the internet, and the general excitement about the upcoming Netflix live-action series.

One Piece on-ice gives Sanji the moment to shine

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is scheduled to release internationally on Thursday, August 31, 2023. It is a much-anticipated project, with even mangaka Eiichiro Oda being actively involved in the production. However, based on what has been revealed to the audience thus far, it appears that the show has garnered mixed reviews.

It is always hard to recreate the magic of a manga or anime and many franchises' have already suffered because of this. Even with the use of the best special effects, it is not always possible to pull off a perfect adaptation. According to reports, the creators of the One Piece live-action series have also encountered several roadblocks, necessitating multiple reshoots and rectifications. However, fans remain hopeful.

The month of August 2023 has proved to be exceptionally eventful for Straw Hat fans. The shows for One Piece on-ice have already begun, ahead of the release of the Netflix live-action series.

The performers participating in the One Piece on-ice shows are seen dressed in costumes that resemble the iconic characters from the series, faithfully playing their roles. Most fans have appreciated the actor portraying Sanji whose performance is truly breathtaking.

One of the clips that has gone viral features Sanji going to fetch Zoro, who, just like always, is about to go the wrong way. Other clips include Sanji and Zoro headbutting.

The Straw Hat Pirates' cook has not always been held in high regard by the majority of the fans. Many heated arguments have arisen, particularly between those who favor Sanji and those who support Zoro.

The latter group proudly asserts that Zoro holds greater power and consequently possesses a more pivotal role in the story. Things got even worse for Sanji fans when it was officially announced that Jinbe is more powerful than Sanji.

This is why it is so touching to see how much appreciation the Straw Hat Pirates' cook is getting.

