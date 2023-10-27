Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4 is awaited by fans of the follow-up to the well-known Seven Deadly Sins franchise. The story currently follows Percival as he seeks out the four knights of the apocalypse, who are supposed to avert a major catastrophe for the world. Along the way, fans will have the opportunity to witness the formation of various alliances and encounters in their pursuit of Ironside.

The spin-off manga series by Nakaba Suzuki, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, is produced by Telecom Animation Film and has been receiving positive acclaim from fans and critics alike ever since the show premiered on October 8.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4 to introduce 'The Mad Herbalist'

On October 29, 2023, at 4:30 pm JST, TBS and its nationwide network of 28 stations will broadcast Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4, titled ‘Devil of the Valley of the Spirits.’

The release timings of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4, which is available for viewing on Crunchyroll and Funimation, for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 4:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 12:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 2:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 3:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, October 29, 8:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 1 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 9:30 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, October 29, 5:00 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, October 29, 3:30 pm

Recap of episode 3

Lancelot, one of the four knights of the apocalyptic era, made an appearance in episode 3. Moreover, a Camelot knight named Pellegarde was seeking Percival's strength, and Lancelot assisted Percival in getting away from her. Percival and Lancelot made the decision to journey together in search of the other two knights. They came across a gang of ex-holy knights operating a circus along the route.

Furthermore, they also discovered that King Arthur had been abducted by Ironside, the commander of the Finger of God, who had also murdered Percival's grandfather. Percival promised to save the king and get revenge on his grandpa. The episode ended with Percival and Lancelot’s arrival in Echo Gorge, where they felt a strong presence.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4

The official synopsis of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 4 from the show's website reads:

"Percival is told that he is one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, and on his way to the Kingdom of Liones, he wanders into a valley where the fairies say the devil lives. Percival is captured by the medicine man Naciens, who is the true identity of the rumored devil, and is used as a guinea pig to experiment with dubious medicine. In order to rescue Percival, Shin and Donnie also venture into the valley."

Percival's journey will continue in this episode as he encounters new foes and allies. The official tweet containing advance cuts from the episode introduces Nasien, aka The Mad Herbalist, and his abilities, as he seems to be in battle. The episode will also include Nasien’s backstory and upbringing.

