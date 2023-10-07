Goblin Slayer season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Goblin Slayer season 2 is finally here, and fans of the popular dark fantasy anime are enthusiastically awaiting the release of new episodes. The second season is expected to be even more action-packed and violent than the first, with Goblin Slayer and his party facing off against even more powerful and dangerous goblins.

Based on the light novel series of the same name by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki, Goblin Slayer season 1 premiered in 2018 and was produced by WHITE FOX.

With the arrival of Season 2 on October 6, 2023, many fans of the series are interested in the Goblin Slayer season 2 release schedule and the number of episodes it will include. The list of episodes, as well as information on when new episodes will be released, are provided for eager fans below.

Goblin Slayer season 2 release schedule listed

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 1 was released on October 6, 2023. This season was directed by Takaharu Ozaki and animated by LIDEN FILMS. As per the official announcement, this season will consist of 12 episodes. The entire Goblin Slayer season 2 release schedule is listed below:

Date Episode Number Releasing Time ( JST/EST/BST/IST) October 6, 2023 1 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 October 13, 2023 2 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 October 20, 2023 3 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 October 27, 2023 4 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 November 3, 2023 5 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 November 10, 2023 6 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 November 17, 2023 7 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 November 24, 2023 8 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 December 1, 2023 9 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 December 8, 2023 10 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 December 15, 2023 11 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30 December 22, 2023 12 22:00/21:00/17:35/18:30

The first episode of Goblin Slayer season 2 premiered on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. It is available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Please note that the Goblin Slayer season 2 release schedule provided in the table above is subject to change if there are any announcements from the studio in the near future.

Details about Goblin Slayer season 1

The first season of Goblin Slayer, which also had 12 episodes, introduced the titular character and his quest to eradicate goblins. Goblin Slayer is a skilled warrior and tactician, but he is also socially awkward and obsessed with his mission. He is joined on his quest by a party of adventurers who are initially hesitant to trust him but eventually come to respect his abilities.

Season 1 follows Goblin Slayer and his party as they complete various quests, all of which involve killing goblins. Along the way, they learn more about the titular protagonist's past and his motivations. The season also explores the dark and dangerous world in which Goblin Slayer lives, where goblins are a constant threat to human civilization.

The Goblin Slayer anime faithfully brings the light novel stories to life. Covering the initial four volumes, the anime stays true to the source material in terms of plot, characters, and tone.

What can fans expect from Goblin Slayer season 2?

Fans of Goblin Slayer can expect more dark and gritty action in season 2. The season is expected to explore the origins of Goblin Slayer and his hatred of goblins, as well as the growing threat of the Goblin Lord. The adventurer and his party will face new challenges in the upcoming season, and they will have to rely on each other more than ever before.

Goblin Slayer season 2 will likely explore the theme of teamwork and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. In addition to the main theme, season 2 is also expected to explore other themes such as the nature of evil, the importance of sacrifice, and the power of hope.

