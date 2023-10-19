Goblin Slayer season 2 confirms English dub cast, release date announced

Fans of Goblin Slayer season 2 have a reason to celebrate as the English dub for the sequel has been officially confirmed. Crunchyroll recently unveiled the news, announcing that the first episode of the English dub is set to follow the anime’s weekly schedule starting this Friday, October 20, 2023. Surprisingly, fans will also get to see the third episode in its English-subtitled format the very day.

What’s even more thriller for fans of the English dub is that all the original cast members from the first season are returning to reprise their respective roles. Additionally, as this season introduces new characters, the anime has also revealed the cast members who will step into the roles of these new adventurers. This promises fans an exciting continuation of the story and sparks anticipation among fans.

Brad Hawkins will return to play the protagonist in Goblin Slayer season 2

Below is the complete list of all the returning voice cast for the Goblin Slayer season 2 English dub:

Goblin Slayer - Brad Hawkins

Priestess - Hayden Daviau

Dwarf Shaman - Barry Yandell

Lizardman Priest - Josh Bangle

High Elf Archer - Mallorie Rodak

Wizard Boy - Rowan Gilvie

Cow Girl - Brittany Lauda

Jarrod Greene, Sara Ragsdale, Alex Moore, Kyle Igneczi, and Rachael Messer will be joining as the additional cast for Goblin Slayer season 2. However, the characters they will be playing are yet to be revealed.

The English dub staff for Goblin Slayer season 2:

ADR Director - Jeremy Inman

ADR Producer - Samantha Herek

ADR Mix - Andrew Tipps

ADR Engineer - Noah Whitehead

English Scripts - Heather Walker

Crunchyroll has made all the newest episodes of the sequel available for fans across the globe, ensuring that enthusiasts can stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the series.

Notably, viewers also have the chance to revisit the adventures of season 1, allowing both newcomers and long-time fans to dive into the world of Goblin Slayer from the beginning.

Here’s a brief synopsis provided by Crunchyroll:

"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.

More details on the sequels and the upcoming installments of the anime will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Goblin Slayer season 2, as well as the light novel series as 2023 progresses.

