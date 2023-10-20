Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3, titled “The Training Grounds on the Outskirts of Town,” will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9:35 am PT. In the third episode, the fandom was taken aback after the horrifying past of the Wizard Boy came to light, which coincidentally aligned with the misery of Goblin Slayer, who also lost his elder sister to the pesky goblins.

With this revelation, it can be said that Goblin Slayer will likely become a good mentor to Wizard Boy, taking him under his tutelage to make him a worthy adventurer capable of slaying goblins on his own ground. While the road won’t be easy for the young adventurer, he will at least learn how to work in perfect coordination with his party members, given his performance in the latest mission.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 sets the stage for Inspector’s return

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 exact release date and timings for all regions

Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 across the regions with the respective timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Friday, October 20 9:35 am Central Time Friday, October 20 11:35 am Eastern Time Friday, October 20 12:35 pm British Summer Time Friday, October 20 5:35 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, October 20 10:05 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, October 20 6:35 pm Australian Central Time Friday, October 20 3:05 am Philippines Time Friday, October 20 12:35 pm Brazil Time Friday, October 20 1:35 pm

Crunchyroll is the platform of choice for fans outside Japan to catch the latest episodes of the anime. It’s worth noting that the other streaming giants, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more, have yet to include the series in their extensive anime catalogs. This makes Crunchyroll the go-to destination for viewers to enjoy the series as it unfolds.

Preview stills of Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 tease the heroes’ arrival at the new “Training Grounds”

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 exciting preview stills depict the arrival of the main characters at a new training center. The facility is designed to help young adventurers sharpen their skills and learn a thing or two about the missions they will be embarking on in the future. It’s a fresh setting that promises new challenges and opportunities for growth.

One intriguing development in the preview images is the presence of Wizard Boy, who is seen resting alongside Rhea Fighter and other adventurers, presumably taking a short break after being exhausted after a long journey. This suggests that he may have established his own party, opening up new dynamics and adventures within the group.

Another highlight of the episode is the return of Inspector, the witty and humorous priest of the Supreme God. Fans can look forward to more of her entertaining antics, which are sure to add a touch of humor to the series. One particularly striking frame captures a deep and meaningful conversation between Goblin Slayer and Priestess.

This interaction hints at a pivotal moment where Goblin Slayer might share his thoughts regarding Wizard Boy’s situation. The emotional weight of the past, especially the loss of his older sister, is a recurring theme in the series, and this conversation with Priestess may serve as a means to address and heal the scars of the past.

Overall, Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 promises a mix of character development, new challenges, and moments of humor, making it an episode that fans won’t want to miss.

