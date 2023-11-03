Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5: Exact release time and where to watch

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 is planned for release in Japan on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on TOKYO MX, AT-X, Sun TV, and other local syndications. The fifth episode is titled Beard-cutter, to the Southern River. Like always, there has been no promotional teaser revealed for the coming episode. However, fans have been offered solace with a few preview stills that hint at the beginning of new adventures.

The previous episode was all about the Training Center being raided by the pesky goblins who plotted to attack the young adventurers, seeing them as easy targets. However, Goblin Slayer and his team managed to defeat them all. The episode ended with a heartfelt concussion, with Goblin Slayer laughing his heart out after watching the squabble between Rhea and Wizard, who both tagged along for a new adventure.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 will take the protagonist far from the guild

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 will air on Friday, November 3, 2023, precisely at 9:35 PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. The episode will be released thirty minutes after the release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other renowned streaming giants have to add Goblin Slayer to their massive anime catalog.

Crunchyroll is the only platform to license both seasons of the anime exclusively for fans worldwide in both English dubbed and dub formats. Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 9:35 am, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Central Time - 11:35 am, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:05 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:05 am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:35 am, on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:35 am, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 7:35 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2023

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 preview & what to expect

The recently released preview images for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 see the girl gang, including Guild Girl, Elf, Cow Girl, and Priestess having a little get-together. Given they have been embarking on missions one after another, they will likely be taking some time to relax with their buddies.

As the title suggests, Beard-cutter, to the Southern River, Goblin Slayer will be heading to a whole new location far from the guild. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether he has headed out on a new mission or has some specific business with someone in that area.

Stay tuned for more Goblin Slayer anime and light novel updates as 2023 continues.

