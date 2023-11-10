Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6: Exact release time and where to watch

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1:05 am JST on TOKYO MX, AT-X, Sun TV, and other local syndications. The fifth episode, titled "The Elven King's Forest," is all set to take the heroes on a brief vacation where they take some time off from their usual adventures. The protagonist will be joining the vacation, adding another new experience to his list.

Given the recently revealed preview stills mostly focuses on the heroes in their leisure and also gives a glance at the new characters who will be making their debut in the sequel, the cliffhanger from the previous episode still remains a mystery.

As the heroes were previously cornered while sailing on their raft through the southern river from what is expected to be another goblin attack, it is yet to be revealed how they managed to survive the precarious situation.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 exact release timing for all regions

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 will air this Friday, November 10, 2023, precisely at 9:35 PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Sticking to its schedule, the episode will be distributed globally on pertinent streaming platforms thirty minutes after its release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

Crunchyroll will be streaming episode 6 and all the latest installments of Goblin Slayer worldwide in both English subbed and dub formats. Below are the exact release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 8:35 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Central Time - 10:35 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Eastern Time - 11:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 4:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:05 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Central European Time - 5:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:05 am, on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:05 am, on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Mountain Time - 9:35 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Eastern European Time - 6:35 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 preview & what to expect

The latest preview visuals of Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 specifically showcase the girl gang from the party in their swimsuit outfits as they get ready to take some break from the adventures by soaking away their tension in the warmness of the Southern river.

One of the preview visuals glances at two of the new characters in the series: her elder sister, Forest Princess, and her husband. There isn’t much about the two characters that has been revealed so far and what role they play in the story, so fans have to bear with patience until the episode releases.

