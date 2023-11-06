Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 will air this Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:35 am PT worldwide. Ending with a massive cliffhanger, the latest episode has certainly put the fans on the edge of their seats. It concluded with the fate of Goblin Slayer and his crew hanging in the balance as they took on a mission to explore the anomaly behind ships disappearing at the southern river.

Although it is yet to be unveiled whether this is the doings of the pesky goblins, the protagonist must ensure his and others' safety as they get bombarded with huge boulders en route to their destination.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 is titled 'The Elven King’s Forest', which is likely hinting at seeing the debut of the eponymous character in the coming installment.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6: Everything we know so far

Release date and time for all regions:

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 will air in Japan on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1:05 am JST on TOKYO MX and other respective broadcasting stations across the country.

Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 for all regions, alongside the respective time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Friday, November 10 9:35 am Central Time Friday, November 10 11:35 am Eastern Time Friday, November 10 12:35 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 10 5:35 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 10 10:05 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, November 10 6:35 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, November 11 3:05 am

Where to watch Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6

Fans who are looking for both seasons of Goblin Slayer on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming giants will be heavily disappointed, as they are yet to add the series to their enormous libraries catering to anime enthusiasts.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6, and all the latest installments of the series beyond, will be streamed on Crunchyroll exclusively. It is the only anime streaming platform to make the series available in both English subbed and dub formats for the global audience.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5: A brief recap

Episode 5 kicked off with Elf receiving a letter from her elder sister regarding her getting married. Elf wanted everyone to come, including Guild Girl and Cow Girl, the people outside her group. As Priestess was aware of Goblin Slayer’s reluctance to join them due to being dedicated to his work of eliminating, she requested the Guild Girl to reassign the missions to other adventurers.

However, before preparing to leave for the wedding, the crew decided to get done with one mission of clearing out the goblin infestation at a nearby holy place, where they successfully rescued a few survivors. Dwarf Shaman retrieved a few clay slabs that goblins may have considered worthless while looting the place.

The next day, while others went ahead for the wedding, Goblin Slayer took a detour to take the clay slabs to Tsurugi no Otome. However, he didn’t get much help as even Tsurugi wasn’t capable of understanding the inscriptions. As Goblin Slayer was leaving, she gave him a piece of information about the ships disappearing at the southern river, possibly hinting at the involvement of goblins there.

After the wedding, Goblin Slayer and his crew headed to the southern river for their new mission and were enchanted by the beautiful scenery. Yet their enjoyment was short-lived as they soon faced a sudden assault of rock boulders, potentially launched by goblins.

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 (Speculative)

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6, “The Elven King’s Forest,” given the eponymous title, will likely see the debut of Kokuou Heika, which in English translates to The King. Kokuou is described as a dutiful individual who mostly manages what the farmers are growing and helps them from the minions of the Dark Lord.

As Kokuo deeply loves adventuring, he often wishes he could help others by saving them from the evil lurking in the shadows. It can be anticipated that Kokuou will help Goblin Slayer and his friends from the impending threat.

Stay tuned for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 6 preview, news, and other updates.

