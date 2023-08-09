Gojo and Megumi's dance in Fortnite has Jujutsu Kaisen fans crying in embarrassment

Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite has been a topic of discussion among many anime fans. The popular battle royale game is known for the emotes present in the game, which allow players to dance with their favorite avatars. Oftentimes, players use this after killing a character in a game to elicit negative reactions from the player on the receiving end.

While this has been a part of the game ever since its inception, Fortnite has constantly added emotes as the years progressed. While some are unanimously loved by fans, some have been subjected to criticism. However, the impact that an emote has also depends on the avatar performing it.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration in effect, fans were quick to test out some of the emotes with their favorite animanga characters. This led to some, as certain fans have put it, “cursed” combinations which the entire fanbase reacted to. Both Gojo Satoru and Megumi Fushiguro were the prime subjects of this discussion, and fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase loses it after witnessing Megumi Fushiguro and Gojo Satoru perform Fortnite emotes

When we take a closer look at the attached clips, fans had two polar opposite reactions to the dances. Some absolutely loved the result, while some found it rather disturbing. Megumi Fushiguro’s personality is such that he is reserved, quiet, and isn’t really all that outgoing. Here, fans witnessed him dancing to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open - something that one wouldn’t expect Megumi to do in a million years.

On the other hand, Gojo Satoru could be seen dancing to I’m A Cat by Code Taco while making paw-like gestures as a cat meows in the background. Given Gojo’s goofy nature shown in Jujutsu Kaisen, this is a lot more likely to happen. But fans found this clip also to be cursed, while others started calling the legendary sorcerer “Catoru”.

👁‍🗨 @ka77hl @dailygojou @Maho__o Nooo please stop doing Gojo like that

When Jujutsu Kaisen fans saw Megumi dance, some stated that he needed a dance break in order to cope with all the bad things that are currently happening in his life. Fans were also enticed to pay money for the Fortnite skins immediately after watching this.

BananaBread @BananaBird64 @jyvvie Megumi needs a little dance break to cope with everything that's going on right now. pic.twitter.com/6bcXytWhKT

LemonAndLime @Iemonandlime @jyvvie I need to convince my brother to buy all the skins somehow

Fans echoed a similar sentiment when they watched Gojo Satoru also perform the Fortnite emotes. Fans absolutely loved this dance and started calling him the love of their life. His popularity has been incredible ever since the inception of the series, and watching him dance in this manner only added to it.

One could see a trend of anime fans wanting to purchase this skin purely for the fact that they could make their favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters dance.

mvvnica @mvvnica @dailygojou HELP ME I WANNA GO BACK HOME SO BAD I NEED TO BUY HIM

Final Thoughts

Props to Fortnite for creating the Jujutsu Kaisen skins since plenty of anime fans will purchase it while playing the popular battle royale game. Furthermore, the developers were smart in choosing some of the most popular characters like Gojo Satoru and Megumi Fushiguro.

While these characters performing Fortnite emotes have resulted in a disturbing yet entertaining outcome, there is no doubt that fans absolutely love this. With the sheer amount of crossovers present in this game, it will be interesting to see which anime title will collaborate with Fortnite as the years progress.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.