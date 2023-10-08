Gokurakugai chapter 13 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 13 will be published in Shueisha's Jump Square's 11th issue on October 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. The latest chapters came as a surprise to fans who were confused by the cliffhanger in chapter 11. Fans did not expect Nei to help Alma and were also stunned by the intensity of training.

Fans were relieved and elated to see Alma pull out his Karmic Stake in the absence of Tao at the end of chapter 12. Now, as Alma pushes his limits by harnessing his Maga powers, what lies ahead will mark the inception of a new phase.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Gokurakugai manga series.

Gokurakugai chapter 13 release dates and timings for all regions and where to watch

Visuals from Gokurakugai chapter 13 (Image via Yuto Sano)

Gokurakugai chapter 13 will be released this Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12 am PT. Fans of Gokurakugai outside Japan can access the latest chapters of the manga on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha's MangaPlus. The chapters can also be enjoyed via the mobile applications of both websites.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gokurakugai chapter 13 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 3, 8 am

Central time: Friday, November 3, 10 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 3, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, November 3, 3 pm

Central European Time: Friday, November 3, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, November 3, 8.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, November 3, 11 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Saturday, November 4, 1.30 am

Brazil Time: Friday, November 3, 12 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Friday, November 3, 7 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Friday, November 3, 5 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Friday, November 3, 9 am

Gokurakugai chapter 12 in summation

During the training session, Nei unexpectedly launched an aggressive attack on Alma, deeming it her way of relieving stress. She approached the situation as if Alma were a sparring partner, going all out in her actions. Things took a serious turn when Nei impaled Alma's shoulder with her katana, cornering him in the process.

She questioned why Alma hesitated to use the Karmic Stake, after which he admitted his fear. However, Nei didn't back down and delivered a motivational speech, urging Alma to believe in himself. She emphasized that Tao had high expectations of him.

Suddenly, Alma felt the heavy burden that had been holding him back from using his dormant powers in Tao's absence lift, and he pulled out the Karmic Stake of his own volition. Meanwhile, Tao accompanied Tatsuomi in investigating the Maga hybrids, and their efforts led to a suspicious revelation involving someone’s identity.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 13 (speculative)

Chapter 13 is expected to resume Alma's training and take it to the next level as he has finally decided to use his abilities in Tao's absence. While the Karmic Stake had been activated earlier, allowing Tao to command Alma with the word "Kai" (solution), more details about how he managed to control his blood powers without her are yet to be revealed.

The next chapter will be all about Alma and Nei's enthralling fight, which will test their limits.

