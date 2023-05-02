Gokurakugai chapter 9 release date, where to read, what to expect, countdown, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 9 will be published in the 7th issue of Shueisha’s Jump Square on June 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available in digital formats for fans worldwide, exclusively on Viz Media’s official website. Viz Media is currently the sole publishing company with the right to publish Gokurakugai in English.

Gokurakugai chapter 9 will see Alma’s actual Maga form as Yomi has forcibly removed Kai from his chest. As Tao only has the ability to permit Alma to use his Kai, it is still unknown how Yomi was capable of such a feat. As Alma going berserk poses a great threat to everyone, Tao and the members of the Snake Pit Headquarters will surface to protect their friend.

Gokurakugai chapter 9 will likely see Alma’s most terrifying form

Release date, time, and where to read

Gokurakugai chapter 9 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be accessible solely on Viz Media's official website for fans outside of Japan. Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app do not currently comprise Gokurakugai in their manga catalog.

The release timings for Gokurakugai chapter 9 on Viz Media are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 1, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 1, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, June 1, 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, June 1, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 1, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 1, 11 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, June 2, 12:30 am

Philippines time: Monday, June 1, 11:00 pm

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 9 (speculative)

lara ❤️‍🔥 ily nico robin @laraxH__



Omg what da hell was that endingggg?? i did not expect that form, who is he fr and is alma gonna be okkk #Gokurakugai (chapter 8 spoilers!!!)Omg what da hell was that endingggg?? i did not expect that form, who is he fr and is alma gonna be okkk #Gokurakugai (chapter 8 spoilers!!!)Omg what da hell was that endingggg?? i did not expect that form, who is he fr and is alma gonna be okkk 😭💔 https://t.co/5a6vPDurbZ

Considering how the events transpired in the latest installment, Gokurakugai chapter 9 will see Alma in his most terrifying form, triggered by Yomi pulling Kai out of his chest. It might be inferred that Kai, Alma's main weapon that transforms into a cleaver and serves as a catalyst for his transformation into the hybrid Maga form, is what is holding him back.

During a dinner with all the hybrid Maga members, Yomi proclaimed that the family needed a new addition with Alma in mind. So, it can be deduced that the former meeting the latter out of the blue was not just a mere coincidence, as everything was planned from the beginning.

Tao and the members of the Snake Pit Headquarters will be returning in the next chapter, which will set up the ultimate battle between Yomi’s group and the Anti-Maga Organization.

A brief recap of Gokurakugai chapter 8

While talking to someone from the Anti-Calamity Organization, Tao inferred that Alma’s new friend might retain some humanity, as she never finished her prey. At the Gokurakugai train station, Alma tried to convince Kanata to believe she could change, just like he did. The former eventually revealed his Maga-hybrid status.

After Kanata vowed to atone for her transgressions, Alma promised that if she followed him to Saragi, Yoki and others would assist her in starting over. Kanata suddenly nipped Alma's neck and apologized profusely. Kanata's latest victim came with his two friends to teach her a lesson for gnawing his palm.

elz 🥀 @tiramisooooh gokurakugai new chapter is out! best boy alma gokurakugai new chapter is out! best boy alma 😭 https://t.co/jMeV5ToxQ1

Transforming into her actual form, where her head entirely took the shape of a Maga, she ate the heads of all three men. Alma tried to activate his Kai but was unable to do so as, without Tao’s permission, he won’t be able to pull out the karmic stake.

Alma loses his right arm while trying to bring Kanata to her right senses. After Kanata unconsciously fell, Yomi appeared out of the blue and forcibly separated the karmic stake from Alma.

Poll : 0 votes