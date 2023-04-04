Gokurakugai chapter 8 release date, where to read, what to expect, countdown, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 8 will be published in the 6th issue of Shueisha’s Jump Square on May 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. For international fans, the chapter will be available in digital formats, exclusively on Viz Media’s official website. Currently, Viz Media is the only publication company that has acquired the license to publish Gokurakugai for English release.

Gokurakugai chapter 8 will likely see Kanata reveal her actual Maga hybrid truth to Alma, as he is the only person who has been kind to her all this time. Alma sees Kanata as a good friend. Witnessing Alma's feelings, Tao intended to take the risk by letting him pursue her to see the truth. The upcoming chapter will expectedly explore everything about Kanata and her connection with the crimes.

Gokurakugai chapter 8 will possibly see Kanata unveiling her true identity to Alma

Release date, time, and where to read

Gokurakugai chapter 8 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will only be available to fans outside Japan only on the official website of Viz Media. Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app have yet to include Gokurakugai in their massive manga catalog.

The release timings for Gokurakugai chapter 8 on Viz Media are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 1, 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, May 1, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 8.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 11 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Tuesday, May 2, 12.30 am

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 8?

Since her debut, Kanata has refrained from hurting humans and has even distanced herself from them to suppress her untamed hunger. The latest chapter confirms that she is part of a big cult comprised of many Maga hybrids, including Yomi and Yoru. Since Kanata doesn't intend to hurt humans, she will be disclosing everything to Alma.

As Alma is also a hybrid, Tao could never have found anyone more befitting for the job. Like an elder sister, the latter also cares for the former and believes in him. The Anti-Calamity Organization will greatly threaten the existence of Yomi and his group if Alma learns anything about them. So, Gokurakugai chapter 8 will possibly see a potential encounter between one of the Maga hybrids and Alma.

A brief recap of Gokurakugai chapter 7

Getting intel on the new Maga outbreak through Tatuomi, Tao told Alma they would head out to see what the fuss was about. After she gave a picture of the suspect, he was utterly shocked to learn that Kanata was behind the carnage in the Gokurakugai District. Elsewhere, Kanata, holding the card of the Troubleshooter Agency, waited for Alma outside the restaurant.

As hunger and evil thoughts made her frenzy, she hid near an abandoned walkway. After being approached by a woman who was concerned for her, Kanata ran away. Yomi, Yoru, and their other Maga hybrid accomplices had dinner together. One of the members was disappointed with how Yomi wanted them to act like humans. After a minor altercation, he left the premises.

Yomi was concerned about how Kanata was still fighting the thought of preserving her humanity. He even hoped that she would groom Alma to join them, given his Maga hybrid status. Yomi was firm on his decision that Kanata should soon accept what she had become.

Kanata tried reaching Alma by dialing his office’s landline many times in a row, but after no one picked up, she gave up. Alma found the Miche key ring that he gifted to Alma near a phone booth, and after tracking her for a while, he found her near a subway crying alone.

