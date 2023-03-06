Gokurakugai chapter 7 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 7 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square issue #5 on April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The chapter will only be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz Media’s official website, as it is the only publishing company that has licensed the series recently. Mangaka Yuto Sano recently announced that the upcoming installment will have a colored lead page.

Gokurakugai chapter 7 will see Alma and Tao, the Gokurakugai Troubleshooters, continuing their investigation on the rumored cannibal set loose in the lawless city. Unbeknownst to Alma, he had already run into that person. The upcoming chapter will see the Troubleshooters getting ready for their new hunt with the help of the crucial intel they got from Tatsuomi.

Gokurakugai chapter 7: Alma is expected to meet Kanata again

As stated above, Gokurakugai chapter 7 will be released on April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST, and will be available for fans outside Japan only on Viz Media’s official website.

Sadly, fans expecting the series to be released on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app will have to wait until the respective distributors license the series.

The release timings for the upcoming chapter on Viz Media are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, April 2

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Monday, April 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Monday, April 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, April 2

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, April 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, April 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, April 3

Philippines time: Monday, 11.00 pm, April 2

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 7

Crono𒌐 @RoniFigaro1 Gokurakugai is interesting so far that’s for damn sure, but I’m loving it, could be one of shonens next big hits along with Kaiju, Sakamoto, And Dandadan Gokurakugai is interesting so far that’s for damn sure, but I’m loving it, could be one of shonens next big hits along with Kaiju, Sakamoto, And Dandadan https://t.co/R2NjNRGl8f

Chapter 7 of Gokurakugai will see Alma and Tao begin investigating the cannibalistic individual killing humans, especially adult males. Although the mysterious suspect is presumed to be a human and Maga crossbreed, it is strange for Alma, Tao, and Tatsuomi that the individual is not devouring their targets but instead gnawing chunks from their body and leaving them to bleed out.

For Alma, it would be shocking to learn that Kanata was the rumored cannibal behind the sudden uproar. Given how Alma shows no mercy to the Maga kind, regardless of their needs, it is hard to anticipate his reaction.

Moreover, the upcoming chapter will also possibly see Alma figuring out a way to use Kai, his ultimate weapon, in Tao’s absence.

A brief recap of Gokurakugai chapter 6

🍥Tensei Taichou🍥 @TenseiTaichou

I highly recommend giving it a read. Chapters 1-6 are out & the next chapter is out April 3rd #Gokurakugai has been on my radar ever since it was released in Japan & it finally came out yesterday on Shonen Jump!I highly recommend giving it a read. Chapters 1-6 are out & the next chapter is out April 3rd #Gokurakugai has been on my radar ever since it was released in Japan & it finally came out yesterday on Shonen Jump!I highly recommend giving it a read. Chapters 1-6 are out & the next chapter is out April 3rd💙 https://t.co/SyewhOeL50

Tatsuomi gave a new tip to Alma and Tao on a recent crime involving a cannibal wreaking havoc in the city. After sharing pictures of all the victims, he revealed that they were all criminals charged with assault, harassment, and robbery.

Tatsuomi continued by explaining that the culprit gnawed through each victim's palms and chewed chunks from their body, leaving them to die with massive blood loss.

Later that night, Alma ran into a strange girl named Kanata in a black hood who seemed distressed to him. Being a kindhearted person, he took her to a restaurant and fed her a buffet of meals. It was hard for Kanata to swallow the food for some unexplained reason. She ate the food anyway, not disrespecting Alma’s kindness.

TheGhostDuck @GhostPuck Caught up with Gokurakugai. Great stuff, although it wasn’t as spectacular as 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 of my moots were saying. Anyway this has only 6 chapters so any rating is pretty unreliable but the Kanata/Alma dynamic is cute so 8/10 Caught up with Gokurakugai. Great stuff, although it wasn’t as spectacular as 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 of my moots were saying. Anyway this has only 6 chapters so any rating is pretty unreliable but the Kanata/Alma dynamic is cute so 8/10 https://t.co/06pGUv83dF

Alma and Kanata started hanging out every night at the same place three nights in a row. On their third day, the former walked the latter to her street and returned home.

Kanata threw up everything she had eaten in a public restroom that day. All of a sudden, a strange man started harassing Kanata, so to defend herself, she gnawed through his palm and escaped. After his friends arrived to help him, the man described the girl as a monster.

Poll : 0 votes