Gushing Over Magical Girls complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Gushing Over Magical Girls has created a massive buzz in the anime community following its premiere on January 3, 2024. Produced by Asahi Production, the title explores Utena Hiiragi's sadistic exploits as the leader of villains.

Undoubtedly, the anime's intricate premise and bold execution of scenes have left fans impressed and led them to inquire about the show's full release schedule.

According to the anime's official staff, Gushing Over Magical Girls is planned to be a 13-episode run from January 3, 2024, to March 27, 2024. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime's release schedule.

How many episodes will Gushing Over Magical Girls have?

Gushing Over Magical Girls will air 13 episodes in total based on its home media (Blu-ray & DVD) release. As mentioned earlier, the fantasy anime premiered on January 3, 2024, on Lantis, AT-X, and other networks in Japan. As of this writing, the anime has aired three episodes, with the fourth one slated to release on January 24, 2024.

The full release schedule for Gushing Over Magical Girls anime is given below:

Episode Number Date Release Timings (JST/PT/GMT/IST) January 3, 2024 Episode 1 (Released) 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 January 10, 2024 Episode 2 (Released) 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 January 17, 2024 Episode 3 (Released) 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 January 24, 2024 Episode 4 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 January 31, 2024 Episode 5 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 February 7, 2024 Episode 6 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 February 14, 2024 Episode 7 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 February 21, 2024 Episode 8 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 February 28, 2024 Episode 9 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 March 6, 2024 Episode 10 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 March 13, 2024 Episode 11 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 March 20, 2024 Episode 12 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00 March 27, 2024 Episode 13 23:30/6:30/14:30/20:00

While the above table reveals the fantasy anime's complete release schedule, fans should note that the dates and times mentioned here are subject to change if the anime's staff announces them in the future.

Where to watch Gushing Over Magical Girls

Magical Girls, as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Productions)

The titular anime is scheduled to broadcast its episodes every Wednesday on Lantis, AT-X, and other Japanese networks. However, fans outside Japan can watch the latest episodes of this anime on the HIDIVE platform.

It should be noted, however, that HIDIVE is only available in selected countries. Aside from HIDIVE, the anime can also be streamed on Aniplus TV by South Korean fans.

Cast and staff for the anime

Kiwi Araga, as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Productions)

Atsushi Ootsuki and Tadano Suzuki are directing this anime at Asahi Production, with Noburo Kimura working as the series composer. Yasuka Otaki is listed as the character designer, while Akinaru Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson, and Yasuharu Takanashi are composing the series' music.

Gushing Over Magical Girls anime also features a stellar cast, with Fuka Izumi starring as Utena Hiiragi, Kaori Maeda as Haruka Hanabishi, Misato Fukuen as Venalita, and Aoi Koga as Kiwi Araga.

Other cast members include Kana Asumi as Vatz, Minami Tsuda as Nemo Anemo, Mayuko Kazama as Sayo Minakami, Shiori Sugiura as Korisu Morino, and Yuka Aisaka as Matama Akoya. Besides them, Aya Kawakami has lent her voice to Utena's mother, while Nodoka Hasegawa made a cameo as a Teacher.

The Plot of Gushing Over Magical Girls

Based on the magical manga series written and illustrated by Ononaka, Gushing Over Magical Girls follows Utena Hiiragi, a middle school girl whose fascination for Magical Girls knows no bounds. In fact, she once secretly desired to transform into a gorgeous magical heroine and fight evil forces.

One day, a doll-like entity appears and discloses that Utena has magical powers lying dormant within her. While she is ecstatic about this revelation, her cherished dreams turn into a nightmare when she transforms into a villain.

Hiiragi with Venalita, as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Productions)

Naturally, she refuses to side with villains at first. However, when she confronts a group of magical girls, Utena discovers a new side to her that she didn't know existed.

Awakening her "sadistic" tendencies, the "villainess" girl finds out that she loves to inflict pain on others. As such, the anime sees Utena combating magical girls and performing sadistic acts upon them.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.