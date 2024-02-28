Haikyu!!: Does Shoyo Hinata become a Little Giant by the end of the series? Explained

Hinata Shoyo from Haikyu!! plays the role of the typical protagonist of a shonen sports series. He starts off as someone who is obsessed with the game, but lacks the skills to match his excitement.

Those who have watched Haikyu!! will remember that another player inspired him to play this sport. This person is called the Little Giant, who aspired to reach this status someday. This is also why the protagonist joins Karasuno High School, as the Little Giant once played for this team.

The question most fans seem to have is - does Hinata Shoyo become the Little Giant? While he doesn't become one, in order to know Hinata Shoyo’s fate in the series, one must take a look at the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Haikyu!! manga chapters.

Haikyu!!: Understanding whether or not Hinata Shoyo became the Little Giant

Hinata Shoyo as seen in the anime series (Image via Production I.G.)

No, Hinata Shoyo does not become the Little Giant in the Haikyu!! series. In fact, he politely declined this title since he believed that Korai Hoshiumi deserved it more.

Plenty of fans weren’t particularly delighted with Hinata’s choice of not contesting the title. However, they felt it was quite mature of him to fully accept and take pride in the title bestowed upon him by Tobio Kageyama, the Greatest Decoy.

At first, this might seem rather underwhelming when compared with a title like the Little Giant. However, Hoshiumi is the more well-rounded player in the Haikyu!! series and an embodiment of that title in every sense.

Although extremely short, he had incredible leaping abilities, and stood out as an explosive spiker. He was also extremely good at receiving, dominating serves, and also occasionally served as a setter in a couple of situations. This is why Hoshiumi is better suited for the title of Little Giant in the Haikyu!! series.

However, that doesn’t mean Hinata Shoyo isn’t a good player. He too happens to be one of the best spikers in Japan. While he might not be the most technically sound player on the team, he certainly has the most overwhelming presence on the court. When Hinata Shoyo and his teammates utilize this well, it usually results in the team racking up multiple points in a row.

He worked on his ability to battle by himself in the air, and found holes in the defenses. He also spent a considerable amount of time working on his receiving, which massively boosted Karasuno’s performance against teams like Inarizaki, the favorites to win the national-level volleyball tournament.

Hinata, in the Haikyu!! series, is someone who could barely spike the ball in the direction he wanted to. By the time he plays for MSBY Black Jackals, he becomes an incredibly well-rounded player that his team could rely on.

In the end, Hinata Shoyo couldn’t become the Little Giant he always wanted to be. However, he discovers his own playstyle and forges a path on his own, earning the title of the Greatest Decoy.

