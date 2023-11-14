Haikyuu!! stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

With Jump Festa 2024 rapidly approaching, author and illustrator Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyuu!! and its appearance at the event is one of the most talked-about subjects among fans. This is especially true following recent news that the beloved anime and manga series will release new information about its upcoming conclusive films at its Super Stage appearance.

Haikyuu!! fans are particularly eager for information on the film, considering how long it's been since the franchise’s fourth and final anime season went off the air.

However, Jump Festa 2024 is still too far away for any meaningful or reliable rumors on the Haikyuu!! film to be available. That being said, fans can count on it being one of the key points of discussion at the event.

Haikyuu!!’s 2 Jump Festa 2024 stage likely to focus exclusively on first half of franchise’s two-part conclusion film

Schedule, where to stream

Jump Festa 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, per the convention’s official website. This year’s setup will feature two main stages, Blue and Red. More than two dozen series are set to be represented on these two main stages alone.

One such series is Haikyuu!!, which is currently scheduled for the Red Stage’s 10:30 am to 11:00 am Japanese Standard Time slot on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This translates to a 7:00 am IST start time on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in local time, and an 8:30 pm EST start time on Friday, December 15, 2023, in local time.

International and domestic Japanese fans have numerous ways to stream Jump Festa 2024. They can watch the event via the official Jump Festa website or YouTube channel.

Japanese fans can also stream the proceedings via the official Jump Festa smartphone application. However, international fans are unable to utilize this method.

What to expect

As mentioned above, Haikyuu!!’s film will be the main focus of the series’ Super Stage. Despite the trailer's recent release, there has been minimal news on the film since it was announced last year.

Fans are now excitedly speculating exactly what news the Haikyuu!! Super Stage will feature pertaining to the upcoming film. As mentioned above, it’s too early for rumors or leaks, but some key information is expected to be revealed. This would include a release date, as well as a full-length trailer and key visual.

Beyond the film, it’s unclear exactly what will be announced for Furudate’s original series at its Jump Festa 2024 stage. A manga one-shot or some other form of manga news is possible. However, this seems somewhat unlikely, considering how long it’s been since the manga’s conclusion.

Having said that, previous years have taught fans that truly anything is possible at Shueisha’s in-house anime convention.

