Hayao Miyazaki's How Do You Live? announces release date, runtime revealed

How Do You Live? is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, and the runtime for the same has been recently revealed. As per the announcement made by Anime News And Facts on Twitter, the movie will be 2 hours and 4 minutes long and release on July 14, 2023.

Miyazaki is a legend within the anime community, and his works have been recognized and appreciated by some of the greatest filmmakers. His art style and aesthetic sense is unparalleled. Studio Ghibli, which was founded by Hayao Miyazaki along with Toshio Suzuki and Isao Takahata, is renowned for making some of the most popular Japanese animated films that has served as a gateway to the wonderful medium of anime.

How Do You Live?'s producer and director were tired of the marketing strategies that is employed in filmmaking, so they decided to skip the process

Produced and animated by Studio Ghibli, the original Japanese title of the film is Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka. How Do You Live? is set to make its debut in Japan on July 14, 2023, which was officially revealed by Hayao Miyazaki back in 2017. Moreover, the storyboarding reportedly commenced the year before that.

Toshio Suzuki, the producer at Studio Ghibli, had hinted that the movie would be about 125 minutes long, and now the same has been confirmed. The runtime of the film is 124 minutes, i.e., 2 hours and 4 minutes. However, an interesting fact about this movie is that fans will not get a glimpse of this film beforehand.

Toshio Suzuki issued this statement during an interview with Bungeishunjū magazine, where made his intentions and his opinions quite clear. Both Toshio Suzuki and Hayao Miyazaki were tired of the marketing cycle that most feature films partake in. In that interview, he said:

"You get tired of doing the same thing over and over. We wanted to try something new this time."

As for the staff of How Do You Live?, the film has been directed and storyboarded by Hayao Miyazaki. He also participated in the scripwriting of the film. Besides him, the other staff of the film includes:

Music - Joe Hisaishi

Character Design - Takeshi Honda

Animation Director - Takeshi Honda

Director of Photography - Atsushi Okui

Producer - Toshio Suzuki

The plot of How Do You Live?

Miyazaki's How Do You Live? is inspired from Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel of the same name. The story revolves around a young boy who experienced the loss of his father - an incident that changed his world views and led to him questioning the very purpose of his life.

The boy thinks and ponders on topics such as people’s lives and how they attempt to live. This, in turn, makes him think about a life that he should lead. Such a thought process was only natural as the young teen attempts to shape his life after losing one of the most important people in his life.

The story of How Do You Live? shifts between the boy’s emerging story as well as his uncle’s views on the questions he had. The uncle gives advice and input through his journal as the teen navigates through the various events that take place in his life, hoping to eventually understand the right way to live.

