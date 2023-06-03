Heavenly Delusion episode 10: Maru and Kiruko find out the shocking truth about Juichi's son

Heavenly Delusion episode 10 has finally been released, and there was a major revelation about Juichi’s past in the series. This episode had bittersweet moments and showed a glimpse of just how bad Juichi’s life was in the series. Additionally, a similar anomaly was observed in episode 6 when Maru accidentally used his Maru-touch on Totori who was a human being.

That being said, this episode didn’t provide much information about Takahara Academy, which the fanbase had anticipated initially. However, there were plenty of elements to enjoy in this episode of Heavenly Delusion. Episode 11 may likewise focus on Maru and Kiruko’s journey to the Ibaraki facility of the Takahara Academy, where they can get more clues on Maru’s past and his true goals.

In the meantime, there were some important scenes from episode 10 that could serve as an explanation for events shown in the upcoming episodes of Heavenly Delusion.

Juichi meeting his child and other important moments seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 10

Maru and Kiruko meet Juichi yet again

The tattoo on Juichi's arm is proof that his story was true (Image via Heavenly Delusion and Production I.G)

The episode began with Maru and Kiruko seated in Juichi’s car. Moments later, the Heavenly Delusion viewers realized that the story that Juichi narrated was true. He was one of the breeding pigs who was jailed and forced to mate with the women who imprisoned him in the first place. He then managed to escape with the help of two women, one of whom was the mother.

However, someone alerted the facility, and the women were hanged to death to make a statement to those who attempted to escape. The tattoo on his arm was real, and Kiruko decided to visit the faculty to check if Juichi’s kid was still alive.

Juichi was worried sick, but Maru and Kiruko went into the facility to confirm whether or not his son was alive. At this point, they were looking around for clues to see if anyone was around.

However, in a split second, the duo felt cold and were on the verge of getting frostbitten. That’s when they realized that it was the work of a Hiruko. The Kiru-beam helped them escape. After this, they confirmed that the entire facility was a ghost town and they conveyed this message to a dejected Juichi.

Breeding Pig #11 was shocked by Breeding Pig #6 and Breeding Pig #9

The women who helped Juichi escape (Image via Production I.G. and Heavenly Delusion)

Two other men who were in the facility were shocked to see Juichi well and alive. They confessed to him that they had taken care of the child. They took him to the house where they lived, and Juichi had an emotional reunion with his child.

The air was filled with joy and celebration, as Juichi was finally reunited with his kid. However, it was observed that there was some lingering tension between Juichi and the man who was referred to as Breeding Pig #9.

Juichi is reunited with his son (Image via Production I.G)

Chaos ensued once again in the middle of the night when everyone felt the temperature drop to a dangerous level. That’s when Kiruko realized that it was an attack by a Hiruko. She took Juichi’s son and ran as far as she could, only to realize that the baby was the Hiruko/Man Eater that caused the problem.

However, the attack stopped as soon as the baby regained consciousness. The situation was neutralized, and things were back to normal once again.

Maru and Kiruko take their leave while Juichi takes matters into his own hands

After Maru and Kiruko took Juichi’s car, they attempted to leave. However, the vehicle broke down, and they had a rather awkward interaction soon. Later on in the show, Juichi murdered someone with a circular saw. He stated that the victim was responsible for the death of the mother. This allowed viewers to understand that Juichi had killed Breeding Pig #9 since he was the one who had alerted the facility and caused the death of the two women.

