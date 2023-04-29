Heavenly Delusion episode 5: Kiruko and Maru land in trouble, Tarao's demise leaves behind a mysterious object

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 has finally been released and it focused on Maru and Kiruko's journey. The two encountered a small town that was bustling with people in the hopes of getting more information about the crest that was present on Kiruko's gun. Kiruko's search for the Doc and Robin Inazaki continued as well.

The children living within the walls also carried on with their day as usual. However, one of their classmates passed away due to an unknown disease. It was a gloomy day for the people within the walls. Aside from that, things got quite tense among the staff that runs the entire facility as well.

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 detailed breakdown

Maru and Kiruko get into trouble once again, Haru talks about the Collapse

Kiruko attempting to sell the CD containing rare music (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 opens with a couple of b-rolls showing a society that has managed to find safe water and conduct recreational activities. Soon, Kiruko is seen trading a CD containing music by a rare artist. However, the CD was no longer functional and she couldn't get a good deal on it.

Maru, on the other hand, was bored and decided to spend his time in an old arcade. He was picked on by a group of thugs. However, little did they know that Maru was excellent in hand-to-hand combat. He was able to beat them all up with ease. Just when one of them was about to escape, Kiruko got a hold of the thug and beat him up too.

Maru playing a videogame in an old arcade (Image via Production I.G)

Following this, Maru explained how he met Mikura, and how she trained him to kill Hirukos, or man-eaters. Mikura even confirmed that he was the only one capable of killing them, which is why he is tasked with reaching Heaven.

Kiruko leaves Maru behind and decides to go in search of some more information. She overheard someone talking about the "Ministry of Reconstruction" and recollected a conversation that she once had with Robin regarding the same.

Kiruko beats up the last thug in episode 5 of Heavenly Delusion (Image via Production I.G)

Kiruko soon returned to the room, and she panicked since she couldn't find Maru. Soon Maru talks about the War Collapse Theory. According to this theory, humans built robots to make their lives easier. However, the human race had far too much time on their hands, and therefore, started monitoring each other. This led to humans enforcing laws among themselves, which ultimately led to a war that marked the downfall of civilization.

A staff member notices a footprint in the Incubation Room, Tarao passes away soon after

Staff member notices a footprint in episode 5 of Heavenly Delusion (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 transitioned to the facility built within the walls. One of the staff members noticed a footprint in the Incubation Room. He became suspicious and decided to step outside where the children had gathered. They were dancing and playing music, in the hopes of helping Tarao recover from the illness.

Later that night, the staff member and the director gathered in the same room as Tarao. The ECG flat-lined and they noted his time of death.

Students attend Tarao's funeral (Image via Production I.G)

The students were notified about the news the next morning and they offered flowers at his funeral. Tokio asked Kona about Asura and how the person died. This scene in Heavenly Delusion episode 5 transitioned to the director talking about Asura's cause of death, which was suicide.

Maru and Kiruko encounter a strange man, Tarao's remains horrify the Director

Tarao's remains scare the Director and other staff members (Image via Production I.G)

The main characters of Heavenly Delusion, Maru and Kiruko, encountered a man from the ship who brought the remains of the man-eater. He was in search of a doctor who could keep one alive forever. Kiruko assumed that the man in question was the "Doc" that she was searching for. However, the man had only heard rumors about this person.

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 transitions to the facility built within the walls. Tarao’s remains are examined and it left behind a black-colored solid object with red accents. This horrified the Director as they didn't know what the object was.

