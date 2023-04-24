Heavenly Delusion episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

So far, Heavenly Delusion episodes have been filled with mystery as fans are now aching to know more about the proceedings within the walls. As such, the upcoming episode of the series will be released on April 29, 2023.

Kiruko had a rather disturbing past, and she wanted closure regarding the events that took place. Ever since the first episode was released, life within the walls was portrayed as utopian, while the world outside was seen as hellish.

However, there was always something eerie about the place, considering the incubating humanoid beings, CCTV cameras not working properly, and Tarao’s warning to Tokio could be related. In the latest episode, viewers will thus see a string of strange events happening in the upcoming episode of Heavenly Delusion.

Heavenly Delusion episode 5 will likely continue with Maru and Kiruko’s investigation of the crest engraved on the Kiru-beam

Streaming platforms, release date and time

What did you guys think of it? I really liked the episode, thought Kuku and Tokio especially was real cute here. I loved the fight against the Hiruko as well! Also enjoyed the cooking scene at the mall.



#天国大魔境 Tengoku Daimakyou / Heavenly Delusion episode 4 is out now!What did you guys think of it? I really liked the episode, thought Kuku and Tokio especially was real cute here. I loved the fight against the Hiruko as well! Also enjoyed the cooking scene at the mall. Tengoku Daimakyou / Heavenly Delusion episode 4 is out now! What did you guys think of it? I really liked the episode, thought Kuku and Tokio especially was real cute here. I loved the fight against the Hiruko as well! Also enjoyed the cooking scene at the mall.#天国大魔境 https://t.co/JH1l1UpGPn

Like most seasonal anime series, this show also maintains a weekly release schedule. Heavenly Delusion episode 5 will be released on April 29, 2023. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX and MBS. Disney+ has the rights to stream the series globally, so viewers outside of Japan can view the episodes by availing of the platform’s paid services.

Fans can also expect the episode to be released on the aforementioned date unless unforeseen circumstances delay the episode’s release. The release time for various regions have been mentioned below.

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 29

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, Saturday, April 29

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, Saturday, April 29

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, April 29

British Time: 3 pm, Saturday, April 29

Australia Eastern Standard Time: 12 am, Saturday, April 29

What to expect in episode 5 of Heavenly Delusion

#anime #anitwt #HeavenlyDelusion gives a little bit more focus inside the facility for this episode and my theory is that the facility is creating mutated man eaters that is humans with superhuman abilities hence why Tokio is so agile and Tarao is a failed experiment. #HeavenlyDelusion gives a little bit more focus inside the facility for this episode and my theory is that the facility is creating mutated man eaters that is humans with superhuman abilities hence why Tokio is so agile and Tarao is a failed experiment.#anime #anitwt https://t.co/2c5Mi9zRtv

In the upcoming episode of Heavenly Delusion, fans can expect the episode to focus on Maru and Kiruko. Since the series focuses on two separate storylines taking place at the same time, the episodes alternate between what’s happening within the walls and how the Maru and Kiruko are trying to achieve their goals.

The two will resume their journey and investigate the origins of the crest that was present on the Kiru-beam. Kiruko believes that tracing its origins could give them insight into Maru's past.

Kiruko and Maru are constantly getting in trouble with people, and based on the manga, the two will encounter a few things in Tokyo as well. Meanwhile, Tarao will also pass away. As such, further information regarding "Heaven" may be expected in episode 5.

Episode 4 recap

The fourth episode began with Kiruko and Maru attempting to kill the man-eater that boarded their ship. At first, the duo tried to analyze its weak points and how it functions in combat. After doing so, Kiruko devised a strategy to lure the man-eater into the ship. Upon doing so, Kiruko led the man-eater into a room filled with Marijuana. The man-eater relied on a shell of water that coated itself, allowing it to maneuver on land. However, this shell was absorbed by the Marijuana, and the man-eater died eventually.

Meanwhile, Kuku led Tokio to a room where students weren’t allowed. In that room, Kuku and Tokio observed incubating creatures that resembled the likes of a humanoid. Viewers see the director conversing with an advanced AI being. This voice was quite similar to the creature in the incubator. While an intruder alarm went off, the CCTV cameras weren’t able to capture Tokio and Kuku being in the room. This meant that a third party is involved with the proceedings within the walls.

Fang @SakugaFang There was no shortage of character acting either, especially in Kuku and Tokio's scenes.

It's nice to see care put into even in moments that wouldn't usually require that much attention from the animators, but it's that care that makes the characters stand out from each other. There was no shortage of character acting either, especially in Kuku and Tokio's scenes.It's nice to see care put into even in moments that wouldn't usually require that much attention from the animators, but it's that care that makes the characters stand out from each other. https://t.co/XsDglKSQmS

Tokio confesses his love for Kona, and the latter reciprocates. However, Tokio’s happiness was short-lived since Tarao was slowly dying. He was summoned to the room as Tarao wanted to speak to him before dying. He warned Tokio and asked him to run away from this place.

Stay tuned for more Heavenly Delusion manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

