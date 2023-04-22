Tengoku Daimakyo episode 4: Kuku's ability revealed, Tokio introduced to odd incubating creatures

Tengoku Daimakyo episode 4 is finally here, and this time, the focus was on Tokio and his friends who are living within the walls. The episode was filled with important details yet again, which could give viewers some context as to what is really happening within the walls.

So far, fans still haven’t understood the causes of the event, which is referred to as The Collapse. The institution that created the safe space turned out to be a haven for kids. However, after the fourth episode, fans became concerned after the unnatural chain of events that were showcased in Tengoku Daimakyo episode 4.

Tengoku Daimakyo episode 4 introduces odd creatures and reveals more about what’s happening within the walls

Maru and Kiruko defeat another man-eater

Maru and Kiruko defeat another man-eater

Tengoku Daimakyo episode 4 began with a man-eater entering the ship and terrorizing everyone inside it. Naturally, Maru and Kiruko decided to take this into their own hands. The latter displayed incredible intelligence by allowing the man-eater to enter the ship. She realized that it relied on creating a shell of water around it to maneuver on land.

Kiruko then led it straight to the place where a ton of Marijuana was kept. Owing to the absorbing capability of the plant, the man-eater lost its water shell and it dried up immediately. Maru confirmed the kill using his special abilities.

Kuku’s ability shocked Tokio and followed her inside a prohibited room

Kuku's ability shocked Tokio and followed her inside a prohibited room

Kuku asked Tokio to follow her. She took Tokio to a place that was adjacent to the wall. She leaped up with ease, and her feet and hand were glued to the wall. She was able to climb the wall with just her hands, confirming that each student in the facility has a specific set of skills. This could imply that Miihime’s skill could be something along the lines of clairvoyance.

Tokio took the help of a device that allowed him to ascend a wall. The two then entered a set of vents that led to a room, where they climbed down and observed a set of odd-looking creatures that were incubating. Tokio was mesmerized by it, but an alert was sent out in the intercom which led to the two escaping back into the vents.

Shiro talks about his urges to Mimihime (Image via Production I.G)

The weird thing about this scene was that the team monitoring the CCTV footage were unable to see the intruders. This phenomenon was probably connected to the time Shiro received explicit images and Tokio received an odd message during his test.

Following this, the scene transitioned to Shiro confronting Mimihime and asking her about the explicit images. She revealed that she hadn’t sent any pictures to him, after which he proceeded to have a conversation about his urges.

Tokio confesses his feelings for Kona and Tarao’s condition worsens

Tokio confesses his feelings for Kona and Tarao's condition worsens

In this episode of Tengoku Daimakyo, viewers saw Tokio confess his feelings for Kona. Before that, he was quite upset when he met Tarao. During that interaction, Tarao kissed Tokio, which shocked him and saddened him thoroughly. He naturally sought the one person that could comfort him, and visited Kona.

He first confessed to Kona about his romantic feelings, which Kona reciprocated. However, Tarao’s condition was getting worse. It looked like Tarao could die at any second. As such, he warned Tokio about the place they were in and asked him to run away if he could.

Final Thoughts

Final Thoughts

This episode of Tengoku Daimakyo indicates that there is something going on within the walls. The incubating creatures look like humanoids and there is someone/an entity that is interfering with the proceedings as well. The CCTV footage didn’t show Tokio and Kuku entering the incubation room, Mimihime wasn’t the one who sent the explicit image, and Tokio also received a rather odd message during his test.

Tarao’s warning also confirmed the fans’ suspicions. These suspicious activities are most likely linked to Maru’s true goal as well. Hence, only time will tell if these dots are connected in the series.

