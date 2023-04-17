Tengoku Daimakyou Episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect and more

Tengoku Daimakyou has a weekly release schedule, based on which fans can expect episode 4 to be released this Saturday. The latest episode of the series revealed some gut-wrenching information about Kiruko. The fanbase finally understood the context behind Kiruko referring to herself as a man.

It also gave viewers a glimpse of characters like Robin Inazaki and Doctor, who was responsible for the surgery that led to Haruki’s brain being attached to Kiriko.

These episodes are laden with small clues that will certainly help us piece the entire puzzle after a considerable amount of progress. That being said, there are a ton of elements that are still shrouded in mystery.

Tengoku Daimakyou Episode 4 is likely to focus on Maru and Kiruko’s investigation of the crest

Release details

Tengoku Daimakyou Episode 4 will be released on April 22, 2023. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX or MBS. Fans outside of Japan can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar as they have global streaming rights. So far, three episodes have been released and the entire catalog is available on the aforementioned streaming platform.

This can be accessed by availing the streaming platform’s paid services. The release times for various regions have been mentioned below:

Indian Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 22

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, Saturday, April 22

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, Saturday, April 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, April 22

British Time: 3 pm, Saturday, April 22

Episode 3 recap

Episode 3 of Tengoku Daimakyou gave some insight into Robin Inazaki, the mysterious man on Kiruko’s photograph. Robin, along with Haruki and Kiriko, was part of an orphanage group. Another mysterious member of this group was a person who was often referred to as Doctor. He was known for experimenting on man-eaters and human beings.

Robin had previously saved Haruki from a band of thugs, and the two were quite close. He was like an elder brother that Haruki never had.

Kiriko was known for her driving skills since she constantly took part in electric kart racing. Haruki was Kiriko’s biggest supporter. During one of her races, he noticed a man-eater on the track, which had the ability to camouflage itself. He wanted to ensure Kiriko’s safety, and therefore, pursued the beast. However, his failed attempts to subdue the man-eater led to his lower body being decapitated.

Kiriko was at the scene and rushed over. Haruki was barely breathing and the two were saved by someone who shot the beast with a gun. It was unclear as to who the savior was, but both of them were rushed to the hospital.

It was at this point that Doctor performed the surgery that fused Haruki’s brain with Kiriko’s body. The resulting person is none other than Kiruko, one of the main characters in Tengoku Daimakyou. She started taking on odd jobs in the hopes of finding Robin and Doctor, who were missing when she regained consciousness.

What to expect from episode 4?

Since Tengoku Daimakyou just explored Kiruko’s past, it is highly unlikely that we will receive further information about Doctor. The episode will most likely begin with Maru and Kiruko attempting to kill an aquatic man-eater that scared some of the crew members present within the ship.

Assuming that the two are able to neutralize the situation with relative ease, the upcoming episode should also explore their investigation in Tokyo. The duo decided to investigate the city to understand more about Maru’s past.

The only thing Kiruko knew was that she had to protect him. However, there is no information on why Maru needs to reach Heaven and inject his doppelganger with the medicine provided to him. The next episode should give viewers another layer of information that could connect Maru to his mysterious past.

