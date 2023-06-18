Heavenly Delusion episode 12: Robin and Kiruko shockingly reunite, Takahara Academy under attack

Heavenly Delusion episode 12 is finally out, and there were a ton of events that shocked the fanbase. Kiruko, who was searching for Robin Inazaki, finally managed to find him, but the reunion that she was looking forward to turned out to be her worst nightmare. Meanwhile, Takahara Academy seemed to be under attack.

The Director of Takahara Academy, who showcased a few nefarious tendencies, also shocked the fanbase once again. The AI that was responsible for the creation of the kids at Takahara Academy was also showing signs of anomaly.

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of s*xual assault.

Heavenly Delusion episode 12: Maru and Kiruko visit the Ministry of Reconstruction

Students cheer on as they're excited to explore the outside world (Image via Production I.G.)

The students at Takahara Academy were summoned by their teachers and were asked if they wished to go to the "outside of the outside." The children cheered on and everyone was quite excited.

It was exactly at this time when the academy was attacked and a huge projectile damaged the ceiling of the building. Chaos ensued, and students were running all over the place. It was at this stage of Heavenly Delusion episode 12 that the scene transitioned to the journey that Maru and Kiruko embarked on.

Maru and Kiruko reach the Ministry of Reconstruction in episode 12 of Heavenly Delusion (Image via Production I.G.)

In an attempt to reach the Ibaraki facility of Takahara Academy, the duo stumbled upon a settlement. They wanted to eat the food, but the paper currency was no longer in use. They had to register with the Ministry of Reconstruction and would receive five tokens each for doing so.

At the counter, Kiruko enquired about Robin Inazaki and the official asked the nature of their relationship. Kiruko was both elated and nervous to meet Robin, the one person she counted on and loved.

They had a ton of questions for each other and Robin asked Kiruko to take a shower. Little did she know that Robin was no longer the person she knew.

Robin Inazaki assaults Kiruko after reuniting after years (Image via Production I.G.)

He cuffed Kiruko to the bed and s*xually assaulted her. Robin Inazaki continued to remind Kiruko of her horrid past. Haruki, who was a young boy, looked up to Robin and always wanted to spend time by his side.

Unfortunate events almost led to his death, and his brain was then surgically attached to Kiriko, who sacrificed her body for him. Horrors of the past came to light once again while the assailant forced himself on her.

Mimihime and her friends accompany her as she steps out into the real world

The DIrector gets off her wheelchair and runs away to safety (Image via Production I.G.)

Dr. Sawatari was panicking since the system went down, and he didn’t know a way to differentiate the identical twins that Tokio gave birth to. Aoshima came rushing in, and he asked her about the commotion.

She launched an investigation to find out what exactly happened. Meanwhile, the Director, who seemed to be disabled, was able to get up from her wheelchair and run away.

Mimihime and her classmates saw a massive cavity in the wall. After getting all the children to safety, they stepped outside. They were shocked to see that there indeed was an “outside of an outside”. The fact that the ceiling was that high shocked everyone.

Mimihime and her friends explore the outer worked in episode 12 of Heavenly Delusion (Image via Production I.G.)

It will be interesting to see how Heavenly Delusion progresses from here on. Will the kids stay as human beings, or turn into Hirukos? Only time will tell us the fate of the kids from Takahara Academy.

Meanwhile, it is also possible that Maru is quite apprehensive about leaving Kiruko all by herself. Fans hope that he intervenes as soon as possible and neutralizes the situation by taking on Robin.

