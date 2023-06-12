Heavenly Delusion episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 12 will be released on June 17, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The latest episode was an incredibly important one, as it not only revealed new information, but also connected a few dots that helped fans understand the story better. One of the biggest revelations was that the anime was covering events from two different timelines.

Maru and Kiruko’s journey is in the present, while the events taking place within Takahara Academy was in the past. The latest episodes also revealed that the children in the academy were Hiruko, and the director had nefarious plans set in motion.

Furthermore, Kiruko is just one step away from finding Robin Inazaki as well. Moreover, the show certainly gave us an ominous foreshadowing, hinting at the fact that the reunion might not go as Kiruko had planned.

Heavenly Delusion episode 12 might focus on Robin Inazaki and Kiruko’s reunion

Episode 12 release details

Heavenly Delusion episode 12 will be released on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The latest episode will be available on Disney+ globally.

Viewers in Japan can watch the latest episodes on MBS, MS11, Tokyo MX, and Mainichi Broadcasting, among other channels. It is noteworthy to mention that viewers will have to avail of the aforementioned platform’s paid services in order to access the newest episode as well as the entire catalog.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

A quick recap of episode 11

Episode 11 of Heavenly Delusion began with Tokio giving birth. It was a successful delivery and the scene soon cut to the Director and Dr. Sawatari.

The Director planned on “breaking the shackles of mortality” by transferring her brain to another person’s body. This was the reason why Aoshima was appointed as the Deputy Director of the academy. It was quite clear that Aoshima had not given her consent to this.

Maru and Kiruko were making headway toward the Ibaraki facility of Takahara Academy. At night, Maru spotted a thick cloud of smoke in the distance, indicating the presence of human life.

Both Maru and Kiruko decided to camp the night and move during daylight. The show soon revealed that Robin Inazaki was in that facility. However, his face looked shriveled and there was an ominous atmosphere created when he was on screen.

Ohma, one of the fifth-year students, seemed to have powers that caused others to hallucinate when they look into her eyes. Mimihime fell victim to this poor child’s powers and had a conversation with Kona. She confessed how she has the ability to foresee future events, and Kona appeared to be a Hiruko.

This hinted at the possibility of students becoming Hiruko. If one recalls, there was a Hiruko that made Kiruko hallucinate. It is highly possible that the Hiruko in question was Ohma from Heavenly Delusion.

Furthermore, the students were summoned to the swimming pool, where Tokio joined her classmates. They were given a vague announcement about a test and were asked to go to “outside of outside.” The academy also referred to the kids as Hiruko, which some kids found to be strange.

What to expect from episode 12?

The upcoming episode of Heavenly Delusion could focus on the reunion of Kiruko and Robin Inazaki. However, there is a possibility that this reunion might not go well. Given Robin’s brief appearance and the show’s history of foreshadowing, one cannot help but think that he has something planned.

Additionally, Heavenly Delusion could also focus on the children of Takahara Academy. They could be released out into the open and explore the world by themselves. However, it will be extremely difficult for them since they have grown up in a controlled environment. Episode 12 being the penultimate episode of the first season, should provide fans with further context regarding The Calamity as well.

