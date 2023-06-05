Heavenly Delusion episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 11 will be released on June 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Episode 10 was a bit of a rollercoaster ride since the show revealed the truth behind Juichi’s story. His story of how he was treated as a breeding pig was indeed true. Additionally, he also had a child who was born in that facility. Since the infant child was a boy, he was thrown into the cell, and the men had to take care of the infant.

His escape came with a massive consequence since the two women who helped Juichi escape were publicly hung and made an example of. Later in the show, fans realized that the person who alerted the facility was none other than the friend who took care of Juichi’s son. One of the most critical takeaways from this episode was that humans could also exhibit the characteristics of a Man Eater. This only adds to the existing pile of mysteries that Heavenly Delusion is yet to uncover during its course.

Heavenly Delusion episode 11 could focus on Kiruko’s quest to find Robin Inazaki

The anime series maintains a weekly release schedule for all its episodes. As per the schedule, Heavenly Delusion episode 11 will be released on June 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, Mainichi Broadcasting, and other channels. Globally, the latest episodes will be available on Dinsey+.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023

A quick recap of episode 10

Heavenly Delusion episode 10 began with Maru and Kiruko accompanying Juichi to a facility. The two realized that his story about men being imprisoned and kept as breeding pigs was true. Number “11” was tattooed on his left shoulder which Maru had confirmed.

The duo investigated the facility and check whether Juichi’s son was alive. Just as they were about to leave, they felt a chill and the temperature immediately dropped below freezing point. This was the work of a Hiruko which Maru was able to spot. Both Maru and Kiruko managed to escape the facility and delivered the bad news to Juichi.

However, his sadness was short-lived since his cellmates encountered him and Juichi was reunited with his son. In a turn of events, they also realized that his son was a Hiruko who exhibited an attack similar to the one Maru and Kiruko experienced in the facility. Then Juichi killed his cellmate who had alerted the people when he escaped since it led to the death of his son’s mother.

What to expect in episode 11?

Fans who paid close attention to the episode would have noticed a subtle foreshadowing in numerous cases. The foreshadowing of Breeding Pig #9’s guilt was one such example. Similarly, fans have reason to believe that the upcoming episode of Heavenly Delusion could focus on Kiruko’s quest to find Robin Inazaki.

His photograph was shown once again, and this time, there was no reason for it either. The latest episode did not involve him in any way at all. That being said, there is also the possibility that the upcoming episode could focus on Takahara Academy which just introduced the Fifth Year students to the facility.

