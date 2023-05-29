Heavenly Delusion episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 10 will be released on June 3, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The previous episode was a crucial one, as the name of the institute was finally revealed. Children like Tokio and Kona were attending a school named Takahara Academy, and this will help the fanbase understand Maru’s past, his goals, and how he could be connected to the academy as well.

Furthermore, Heavenly Delusion dropped another bombshell which had thoroughly shocked the fanbase. The director of Takahara Academy had hosted an emergency meeting to inform the board members and faculty members that Tokio was pregnant. Children who were born there weren’t taught concepts such as gender and sexuality. The director launched an investigation to find out who the father is.

Heavenly Delusion episode 10 could potentially reveal the father of Tokio’s child

Episode 10 release details

Daily Soremachi @dailysoremachi



What did you guys think of it? We got to see the ever charismatic Juuichi at last and some new revelations in the school. Liked the episode but a bit disappointed at the cut scenes that I wanted animated.



#天国大魔境 Tengoku Daimakyou / Heavenly Delusion episode 9 is out now!What did you guys think of it? We got to see the ever charismatic Juuichi at last and some new revelations in the school. Liked the episode but a bit disappointed at the cut scenes that I wanted animated. Tengoku Daimakyou / Heavenly Delusion episode 9 is out now!What did you guys think of it? We got to see the ever charismatic Juuichi at last and some new revelations in the school. Liked the episode but a bit disappointed at the cut scenes that I wanted animated. #天国大魔境 https://t.co/niCDkvrhAb

Like most anime titles, this series also maintains a weekly release schedule. As per the schedule, Heavenly Delusion episode 10 will be released on June 3, 2023, at 10 pm JST. International fans can watch the latest episodes of the series on Disney+. Fans in Japan can view the latest episodes on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, Mainichi Broadcasting, and other popular broadcasting channels.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

A quick recap of Heavenly Delusion episode 9

Episode 9 began with the introduction of a being that was extraterrestrial. This character was Asura, and Kona was quite close to them. However, the series didn’t explore this character all that much because Asura bid Kona goodbye and committed suicide. This left Kona heartbroken.

Fast forward to the present, Kona was certain that Tokio would die at the hands of the same person who was responsible for Asura’s death.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__



#天国大魔境



We got more info on Kona and Asura relationship and how she could heal injuries like with that kid and how she died but i did not expect that and no idea why it happened as it did. Tengoku Daimakyo (heavenly delusion) #9We got more info on Kona and Asura relationship and how she could heal injuries like with that kid and how she died but i did not expect that and no idea why it happened as it did. Tengoku Daimakyo (heavenly delusion) #9#天国大魔境We got more info on Kona and Asura relationship and how she could heal injuries like with that kid and how she died but i did not expect that and no idea why it happened as it did. https://t.co/pVbv5Sb7fb

The series then shifted its focus on Maru and Kiruko. They came across a shabbily-dressed man who swindled money from them by narrating stories. Maru and Kiruko hoped that they could learn more about the crest that was on Kiruko’s gun.

Soon, Kiruko spotted the exact symbol on the signboard, and the origin was finally revealed. The symbol was Takahara Academy’s insignia. Upon investigating further, they saw an odd graffiti that looked like an abstract representation of Asura.

Soon after, the series continued to showcase the events taking place in Takahara Academy. At first, Tokio wondered if he was sick, and he was advised to take rest. But, the director held an emergency meeting since they found out that Tokio was pregnant. They were launching an investigation to find out the identity of the person who is the father to Tokio’s child.

What to expect in Heavenly Delusion episode 10?

It’s highly likely that the upcoming episode will reveal the identity of the father. Given Kona and Tokio’s intimate relationship, it is quite possible that Kona is the father. On the other hand, Maru and Kiruko might locate another branch of Takahara Academy for clues. Given that Robin is alive and well, there is a possibility that Kiruko might be able to locate him in the near future as well.

The events surrounding Asura’s death continue to remain a mystery. That being said, there is no doubt that Heavenly Delusion will slowly uncover the mountain of secrets that Takahara Academy is built on.

Stay tuned for more Heavenly Delusion manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes