Heavenly Delusion Episode 6: Shocking revelation of Maru's secret ability

Heavenly Delusion episode 6, titled 100% Safe Water, shows an interesting set of events. This episode focused less on what was happening inside the facility and more on Maru and Kiruko’s journey to Heaven. While the duo haven’t reached their destination, they’re certainly understanding more about Japan and just how vast it is.

There have been several unanswered questions throughout, but this episode didn’t really reveal much. However, it gave viewers some insight into Maru’s ability.

Heavenly Delusion episode 6: A detailed breakdown of the episode

Maru and Kiruko came across a place that was known for having 100% safe water

The protagonists of Heavenly Delusion followed the map that they had come across in the previous town. The logic behind choosing a place like this was the assumption that a place like “Heaven” would have absolutely clean drinking water.

Upon reaching the town, they came across a young woman named Totori, who had a hotel of her own. She was about Maru’s age and offered the two a room to keep their belongings while they explored the place which had 100% safe drinking water.

A bear nearly killed Maru and Kiruko (Image via Production I.G.)

Totori showed them the way, and upon conducting an investigation, Maru and Kiruko found two injured men. That’s when they encountered a wild bear that chased them. Kiruko used her Kiru-beam on a construction pole that fell on the bear and knocked it out cold.

Maru was summoned to kill the bear with his Maru-touch, which he renamed Fatal Dive. He was unable to do it, and the bear regained consciousness while he was in point-blank range. Maru and Kiruko then found an elevated spot that they climbed to save themselves from the bear.

Kiruko and Maru executed a plan to kill the bear

Maru nearly died to the bear as he wasn't able to kill it with his Maru-touch (Image via Production I.G.)

The protagonists of Heavenly Delusion wanted to kill the bear and return to the hotel soon. Kiruko wanted to give the battery some warmth, which is why he took it out of her Kiru-beam. However, she accidentally dropped it. Maru didn’t want to climb down to get the battery since the bear was lurking around.

Kiruko suggested the idea of Maru receiving permission to touch her chest if he went down to pick up the batteries. Knowing Maru’s ulterior motives and his feelings towards Kiruko, he jumped down with no thought and picked up. He barely managed to escape the bear that was lurking around.

Maru successfully retrieved the battery which allowed Kiruko to kill the bear (Image via Production I.G.)

Heavenly Delusion episode 6 then showed that Kiruko came up with a plan to kill the bear. Maru was asked to jump down and catch her when she jumped. He acted as a cushion and was instructed to run away. Kiruko fired two bullets into the bear’s head with impeccable accuracy, killing it immediately.

Maru used his secret ability accidentally on a human being

Maru immediately reminded Kiruko about her promise to him. She refused to comply for obvious reasons. Luckily, Totori intervened just in time and saved Kiruko from Maru. She took him to his room and offered to perform acts of sexual nature for money.

Maru-touch was activated when he touched Totori's chest (Image via Production I.G.)

She undressed herself and placed Maru’s hand on her chest. The latter's nervousness and excitement turned into abject fear when he was able to use his Maru-touch on Totori, who was a human being. He called Kiruko into his room, and she was shocked to see Maru with Totori in his room, who was completely naked. The two apologized immediately, and Totori didn’t mind since she was the one who had initiated it.

Tokio dreams of Asura

In Heavenly Delusion episode 6, the focus shifted towards the facility where Tokio was instructed to rest in a room. Soon, he saw Asura floating in the air, which startled him. However, he soon woke up and realized that it was a dream. The doctor in the facility gave Tokio a strange look that suggested suspicion.

Tokio dreamt of Asura flotaing in the air (Image via Production I.G.)

Soon, the scene transitioned to Maru and Kiruko. The latter realized that this was a trap that was set by the people in the town. The two managed to save Iwata, one of the injured persons and village chief. Totori expressed her interest in becoming the Hotel King. However, she was quite sad the following morning since Iwata had succumbed to his injuries.

Final Thoughts

The main focus of Heavenly Delusion episode 6 was the Maru-touch that seemed to work on Totori. Both Maru and the fanbase knew that it only worked on Hirukos or man-eaters. However, the fact that it worked on Totori was strange since she was a human. This raises the question - does his ability work on human beings and man-eaters specifically? Because this ability of his didn’t work on a bear.

While it is far-fetched to wonder if Totori was an advanced Hiruko that could retain its human form, it isn’t altogether impossible. Future episodes of Heavenly Delusion should shed some light on this matter and unravel this mystery entirely.

