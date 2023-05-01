Heavenly Delusion episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch at varying time slots in different countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Kiruko and Maru find out about a place with safe water, which they speculate to be Heaven. Later, they also found a hint about the doctor that Kiruko was on the lookout for. Elsewhere in Heaven, Tarao passed away and was cremated. However, soon after, a bug appeared from within his ashes.

Kiruko and Maru may find the Safe Water location in Heavenly Delusion episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Kiruko as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for fans worldwide. While the release date is set to be the same worldwide, the release time is set to be different in varying time zones.

The upcoming Heavenly Delusion episode 6 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Saturday, May 6

Central Standard Time: 8:00 am, Saturday, May 6

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Saturday, May 6

British Standard Time: 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 6

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 6

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Saturday, May 6

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, May 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 6

President as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 6 will first air on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS11, and other networks in Japan, following which, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu.

What to expect from Heavenly Delusion episode 6?

Heavenly Delusion episode 6, titled Safe Water, will most likely feature Kiruko and Maru discovering the safe water location, given that the episode's title hints at it. The duo speculated that the safe water location could be Heaven, and thus, fans might learn if that's the case or not.

Maru as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

Meanwhile, the duo could also check out the location where the mysterious doctor could be present. If the doctor happens to be the same one whom Kiruko is searching for, fans might learn about what happened in the past.

Elsewhere in Heaven, the director might instruct the doctors to find out more about the bug. As for Tokio, she might have got the same illness as Tarao.

Recap of Heavenly Delusion episode 5

Heavenly Delusion episode 5, titled Day of Fate, saw Kiruko realizing how emotionally connected he was to Maru, given that he began crying at the thought of having lost Maru. That's when a passenger from the ferry approached Kiruko and Maru to request their services to guard him.

Tokio as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

He wanted to be made immortal by a doctor who was known for making people immortal by attaching a monster's parts to a human. Nevertheless, the monster's body had decomposed, following which Kiruko and Maru decided to go to the location without the passenger, hoping that the doctor is the same person whom Kiruko is searching.

Elsewhere in Heaven, Tarao passed away and was cremated. While the director was mourning his loss, the staff found a bug within his ashes. As for Tokio, she started to become sick.

