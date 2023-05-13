Heavenly Delusion episode 7: Maru and Kiruko encounter Dr. Usami from the Immortal Order

Heavenly Delusion episode 7 is out, but this, it didn’t pack as much action as some of the other previous episodes. That being said, it still had plenty of interesting elements that kept the fanbase entertained. Maru and Kiruko’s journey took the spotlight once again. The two have been roaming within Tokyo in the hopes of finding the insignia that is present on the gun wielded by Kiruko.

This time around, they came across two organizations that were constantly at war with each other. As usual, Maru and Kiruko got entangled in the politics between these unknown organizations in Heavenly Delusion episode 7.

Heavenly Delusion episode 7 highlights

Maru and Kiruko work on their new signboard

The protagonists of Heavenly Delusion, Maru and Kiruko, are trying to make ends meet by working odd jobs. They thought that it’d be a good idea to have a signboard that could get them more customers. However, while talking to Maru, Kiruko miswrote the phrase “we kill man-eaters” as “we kill man-eats.”

On the bright side, Kiruko managed to catch a few freshwater fish and cooked them for dinner. Kiruko seemed to admire Maru’s looks until he talked. However, the latter's confusion regarding the food spoiled Kiruko’s mood at the time.

Dr. Usami behind the curtains (Image via Heavenly Delusion/Production I.G.)

The scene transitioned to two men keeping guard from a vantage point. They saw Maru and Kiruko set up a fire, which they happened to report to a certain person named Dr. Usami. His blood-stained gloves certainly gave an ominous perception to the audience.

Liviuman vs Immortal Order

Just before the guards could bring the duo to Dr. Usami, members from Liviuman were able to get a hold of them. At this point, Maru and Kiruko understood more about this organization and why they were staunch opposers of the Immortal Order.

Mizuhashi, the leader, was once a patient in the Immortal Order, and her leg was amputated. She required a metal rod that supported her leg. According to this character in Heavenly Delusion, there was a person who was barely alive, chopped up to pieces, and supported by numerous wired machines.

The horrifying sight that Mizuhashi recollected during her time in the Immortal Order as a patient (Image via Heavenly Delusiuon/Production I.G.)

The conversation steered towards the possibility of attaching a brain to robots which made Kiruko anxious. She enquired if the doctor in her photograph was Dr. Usami. Mizuhashi immediately denied it, stating that Dr. Usami was much younger. They revealed their plans of hosting a protest that would allow Kiruko and Maru to enter the Immortal Order HQ’s basement. This is because the organization allegedly had a man-eater inside.

Dr. Usami makes his way to Maru and Kiruko in the basement

The protagonists of Heavenly Delusion made their way into the basement. They could sense the presence of a man-eater. However, Kiruko started hallucinating severely, which led to her misfiring the Kiru-beam. Moreover, her hallucination led her to believe that she was being killed by the man-eaters and that Maru has died.

However, Kiruko soon regained her consciousness and was shocked to find Maru kissing her. The latter went on to kill the man-eaters that seemed to have caused the hallucination in the first place. At this point in Heavely Delusion, Maru and Kiruko found Dr. Usami, who politely requested for their help.

Key takeaways from Heavenly Delusion episode 7

Viewers now know that man-eaters also have the ability to make people hallucinate. This is a dangerous ability to be pitted against. However, fans still don’t know why Maru was unaffected by this. Perhaps the series will go on to correlate this with his unique ability to kill man-eaters.

Similarly, Dr. Usami wanted them to kill another man-eater. Given the rumors surrounding this man, it is possible that he is performing good deeds and has knowledge about these man-eaters. It isn’t altogether impossible for Dr. Usami to work in tandem with these young kids who could benefit from some information. Moreover, Heavenly Delusion is slowly adding more layers of information surrounding the mystery behind Maru’s true goals and the two arriving at Heaven.

