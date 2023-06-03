Hell's Paradise episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 10 is set to be released on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered much attention from fans around the world.

The anticipation for Hell's Paradise episode 10 is growing among fans after the thrilling conclusion of episode 9. As the series delves more into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, excitement and suspense among fans also increase.

Hell's Paradise episode 10: Gabimaru is likely to face off against Gantetsusai

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 10 is scheduled to air on June 10, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 10

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, June 10

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, June 10

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, June 10

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 10

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 10

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 10

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, June 11

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 9

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks_ Hell's Paradise - Episode 9 Preview Stills Hell's Paradise - Episode 9 Preview Stills https://t.co/KpxgPyxD87

In Hell's Paradise episode 9, titled God and Man, after everyone fell asleep, Gabimaru made the decision to depart for Horai alone, as he thought to himself that he had less time to find the elixir and get his pardon. As Gabimaru reached the main gate of Horai, he faced one of Lord Tensen, named Zhu Jin, who had earlier defeated Tenza. Thus, an intense battle between Gabimaru and Zhu Jin broke out. Gabimaru tried everything he had up his sleeve, but nothing worked against the fast regenerative abilities of Zhu Jin. As Gabimaru was about to get killed, Mei interfered and saved him.

Meanwhile, Senta, Sagiri, and Yuzuriha started their journey towards Horai under the guidance of Hoko. As they approached Horai, Hoko informed them about the mystery and history behind Shinsenkyo and about Lord Tensen, who is a group of seven godly beings created by a hermit and rules Shinsenkyo. Also, this is the first time in the series that all the members of Lord Tensen have been revealed. On the other hand, all the members of Lord Tensen gathered and discussed the current situation they were facing and what further steps they would take.

The episode concluded with Gabimaru regaining consciousness and finding him beside Mei. Moreover, he was found by the other death-row convict, Tamiya Gantetsusai, and his executioner, Yamada Asaemon Fuchi.

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 10?

SEVEN'S HEAVEN @SEVENS_HEAVEN_7 This show is too good! 🤩 The quality and pacing is amazing if you haven't seen it, then go do that

#HellsParadise The wait for Hell's Paradise episode 9 was worth itThis show is too good! 🤩 The quality and pacing is amazingif you haven't seen it, then go do that The wait for Hell's Paradise episode 9 was worth it 😌 This show is too good! 🤩 The quality and pacing is amazing 👌 if you haven't seen it, then go do that🙏#HellsParadise https://t.co/zdC1oP7fLy

In Hell's Paradise episode 10, fans are likely to see a face-off between Gabimaru and Gantetsusai, as this is their first meeting and they need to know each other. As the battle clears up their confusion, there is a high chance that they will team up and share intel with each other. Also, Mei is likely to be a key point of their next plan. Furthermore, Mei’s decision to save Gabimaru may be revealed in the upcoming episode.

As the story of Hell's Paradise episode 10 unfolds, Gabimaru, Gantetsusai, and Fuchi may face more mysterious creatures that will be stronger than the Soshin they have faced before. With this, viewers may explore more about the power of Tao mentioned by Lord Tensen.

