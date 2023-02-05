Hero Return Anime Season 2: Expected Release date, What to expect and more

Hero Return has made quite an impression in the donghua fandom, and ever since its release in 2020, fans of the original Chinese comic series have been invested in the screen adaptation.

Following the conclusion of its first season, fans have been very vocal on the internet that they'd love a second season. The first season of Hero Return ended with a stupendous climax which has left fans wanting more and it can be hoped that the studio answers those prayers and gives the greenlight for the next season.

The story revolves around Zero, the first hero of mankind who inspired other supers to follow his path, who suddenly disappears mysteriously.

Will Hero Return (Yingxiong Zailin) get a second season?

Despite the rising anticipation from the fandom, the production studio, Big Firebird Culture, and Green Monster Team have not made any official announcement about a new season for Hero Return.

Currently, we do not have a specific release window, but given the amount of the original content that has made it to the first season, it is apparent that a new season is necessary to continue the narrative.

Donghua or Chinese animation has begun to gain a momentum in the anime industry as a whole. Besides the traditional Japanese animation that we have come to recognize as “anime”, it has made room for narratives from other Asian cultures as well, mostly South Korean and Chinese.

Adapted from manhuas, these series have been around for quite some time and have begun to enjoy tremendous popularity.

Noblesse and the upcoming Solo Levelling are two of the biggest names in the anime industry that have originated from South Korea. Similarly, some of the most popular donghuas include Quan Zhi Gao Shou (The King's Avatar), Mo Dao Zu Shi (Grandmaster Of Demonic Cultivation), Meng Qi Shi Shen (Cinderella Chef), and so on.

Yingxiong Zailin or Hero Return is adapted from the Chinese web novel by author Wuliao Kankan Tian called Yingxiong? Wo Zao Jiu Budangle (Hero? I Quit A Long Time Ago). A manhwa was also inspired by the novel.

The animated series was first released on October 18, 2020, and fans can stream it on Bilibili. The animation's official Weibo and Tencent Video pages have extra details for curious viewers.

